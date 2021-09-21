Author Winston E. Allen Releases New Memoir on How He Pried Open Wall Street to Became the First Minority-Owned, Independent Broker-Dealer in the History of the United States

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "I PRIED OPEN WALL STREET IN 1962" is the compelling, true story of how author, Winston E. Allen, Ph.D., became the first minority-owned, independent broker-dealer in the United States.

In Dr. Allen's memoir, he shares his experiences as a boy traveling in a sealed train in 1946 from New York to Florida.

Years later, Dr. Allen shares his successes with Wall Street's multiple attempts to slam the door on Dr. Allen's entrepreneurial desires and spirit and how he pried open a residential enclave in Westchester, NY, over fierce resistance.

In detail, Dr. Allen describes how he overcame the barriers, hurdles and obstacles placed in his path throughout his lifetime.

This memoir provides insights proven to be successful to Dr. Allen and relatable to anyone experiencing any type of resistance, bigotry, or discrimination, regardless of race, color, creed and/or gender.

"I PRIED OPEN WALL STREET IN 1962" complements Dr. Allen's previously released books: "DON'T GET MAD, GET RICH" and "LIVE A PURPOSEFUL AND MEANINGFUL LIFE."

Dr. Allen is available for interviews, podcasts and speaking engagements.

"I PRIED OPEN WALL STREET IN 1962" is available now at: ipowallstreet1962.com

Press Contact:

John Scifo 516-528-7677 sepc@scifo.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment