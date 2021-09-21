NQDC Webinar Hosted by Monte Harrick, Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, Registration Available Now

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a One Digital Company, will present a free webinar, “Introduction to Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plans (NQDC).” The one-hour Zoom event will be hosted by Monte Harrick, Senior Vice President Retirement. Scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 2 PM Eastern Time (11:00 AM PDT), the event is free to interested business professionals with pre-registration.



Monte, who has nearly three decades of experience in executive benefits consulting, said, “Most private-sector retirement vehicles stem from defined contribution plans or defined benefit plans. This webinar helps business owners and c-suite decision makers understand why having a retirement plan for their employees is in their own best interest and how it can benefit their company’s bottom line.”

Specializing in working with large corporations and nonprofit organizations to attract and retain key talent through creative, flexible and custom-designed benefits plans, Monte sees the role of U.S. businesses as critical in helping America’s workforce save for their retirement.

Monte Harrick holds a B.A. degree from Brigham Young University. He is licensed through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and holds Series 6, 63 and 65 investment licenses.

To register for this information-packed, no-obligation webinar, go to monteharrick.oureliteexperience.com/BOPW0001. Registration is limited to the first 100 registrants. To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of customized nonqualified retirement plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S. and has consistently led from the front as a workplace ally for 20 years. OneDigital’s ability to converge health, wealth and human resources into a hub of services and business guidance has empowered companies to create workplaces that attract and retain talent while fueling innovation and company growth. As employee healthcare, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, companies of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s advisory teams for counsel and its adjacent services, including employee benefits, holistic HR services, retirement and wealth management, employee wellbeing and pharmacy consulting. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 100 offices and 2,400+ business strategists serve the needs of over 60,000 employers across the nation.

OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 11 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s deep analytic abilities and experienced advisors deliver insights that reduce business risk and improve plan design and performance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com. Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

