PhocusWire and Vacation Innovations Debut First Timeshare Secondary Market Report

Orlando, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Innovations (“VI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services, today announced it has worked with PhocusWire, a leading publication for the travel industry, to develop a first-of-its-kind report on the timeshare secondary market. The white paper, released today, provides a closer look at the evolution of timeshare, including recent consolidation, and a thorough overview of the origins, key players, metrics, pricing, and importance of timeshare’s secondary market.

Timeshare in transition: The rise of the secondary market brings together thoughts from industry experts to provide unique perspective on how timeshare is changing and the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead for the industry.

“Timeshare has evolved as a product significantly over the course of the past three decades, and the industry is in the midst of change,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. “The major developers are consolidating and the market is changing, and we think the overall timeshare ecosystem will change as well. We are at an inflection point in timeshare, and, by definition, in the resale market. This report provides clarity around the key players in the secondary market, as well as the importance of resale to the success of the industry, both from a consumer and developer perspective.”

Legitimate and ethical companies operating in timeshare’s secondary market provide significant value to consumers, developers, and the timeshare industry overall. On the consumer side, they give owners who are ready to transition out of timeshare a way to do so responsibly, while also giving interested new and returning buyers a lower barrier of entry into the vacation ownership product. For developers, they help maintain an engaged and happy membership base, reach new and different customers, generate new members, and contribute to the overall health of the industry.

Newbold added, “By establishing a trusted platform for resale, we’re contributing to the health of the industry as a whole by providing legitimate solutions for owners in transition along with a lower barrier to entry for new timeshare owners who might not have otherwise explored this product or style of travel.”

Broadly defined, today’s secondary market is a dynamic industry segment that includes multiple players who specialize in timeshare resales to some extent and in specific roles. It came into its own in the 1990s, driven by the changing needs of first-generation timeshare owners and the growth of the internet, and is comprised of several different types of companies in the space, from e-commerce marketplaces and rental platforms to timeshare brokerages and exit companies.

“When you look at luxury retail brands and products, most have a primary market and a secondary market,” says Bryan Rand, President of Vacation Innovations. “They have different dynamics but they both exist, and they work with each other. We feel we work in the timeshare ecosystem in that same way. There is value to understanding how things work when they’re sold at retail, and how they work when they’re sold in the secondary market.”

