Hokuyo, SiLC Technologies Collaborate to Bring 4D LiDAR Technology to Industrial Automation and Robotics Applications

OSAKA, Japan and MONROVIA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd., a global manufacturer of sensor and automation technology, and machine vision innovator SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC) have jointly announced a strategic collaboration to develop cost-effective 4D LiDAR solutions that improve machine vision in the next generation of advanced industrial and robotic applications.



According to a recent study from the Craig Hallum Capital Group, the industrial robotics LiDAR market is expected to reach $4.5B by 2025. The research indicates that the increasing adoption of robots across industrial sectors is leading to the application of 4D LiDAR guided machine vision systems.

The synergies brought forth by the partnership between SiLC and Hokuyo – including innovation, market applications and near-term product availability – are poised to accelerate the state of machine vision.

Based on FMCW technology, SiLC's 4D solution is the industry's first and only fully-integrated coherent LiDAR chip, adding critical vector measurements such as polarization intensity, velocity and motion to make machine perception closer to human visual cognition. SiLC's solution also exceeds key performance metrics, such as range, resolution and accuracy, offered by existing solutions.

Hokuyo, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is a pioneer in automation technology. According to Hitoshi Ozaki, president at Hokuyo, "4D LiDAR will provide longer range, higher precision, instantaneous velocity and interference-free operation. SiLC is the first company to integrate all of the laser, detectors and optical processing technology needed to create compact, viable solutions in the market. Our collaboration with SiLC enables us to jointly architect an FMCW LiDAR solution that extends Hokuyo's leadership and customer solutions."

"Industries are eagerly embracing robotic automation strategies," noted Mehdi Asghari, CEO of SiLC Technologies. "In order for machines to reach their full potential, a highly tuned vision element is needed – and that is where we come in. Enabling machines to see more like humans brings forth infinite possibilities. Collaborating with Hokuyo allows us to bring our FMCW technology to market and jointly advance industrial automation and robotics applications."

About Hokuyo

Hokuyo Automation, founded in Osaka, Japan in 1946, is a pioneer of automation technology offering a full range of industrial sensor products for the factory automation, logistics automation and process automation industries. Hokuyo's products include collision-avoidance sensors, safety laser and obstacle detection scanners, optical data transmission devices, laser rangefinders (LiDAR) and hot metal detectors. By combining reliable technology, comprehensive product distribution and unparalleled service and support, the company has maintained an outstanding reputation for creativity and performance with customers.

About SiLC Technologies

On a mission to enable machines to see like humans, SiLC Technologies is bringing forth its deep expertise in silicon photonics to advance market deployment of 4D LiDAR solutions. The company's breakthrough 4D+ Vision Chip integrates all photonics functions needed to enable a coherent vision sensor, offering a tiny footprint while addressing the need for low cost and low power. SiLC's innovations are targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, biometrics, security, industrial automation and other leading markets.

SiLC was founded in 2018 by silicon photonics industry veterans with decades of commercial product development and manufacturing experience. SiLC's 4D LiDAR chip has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as ideally positioned to disrupt the global LiDAR market and the company has been named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner.

For more information, visit www.silc.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

