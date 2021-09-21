TAG Inc. Announces New Service - Healthcare Supply Chain Consulting

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG, Inc., a leading provider of cost-savings strategies in healthcare's procure to pay space (P2P), expands its supply chain service offerings. The healthcare-exclusive company now offers supply chain consulting and optimization spanning all areas of operation.

TAG has partnered with Matt Mentel to provide supply chain consulting to health systems and hospitals throughout the United States. The organization now has the ability to optimize supply chain processes, tools, and train personnel to improve performance, production, and efficiencies. Mentel brings 23 years of experience focused on healthcare supply chain optimization and clinical integration.

"Supply chain is one of the most critical support services a health system has. There is nothing more rewarding than working with organizations to improve their processes, reduce costs, improve coworker engagement, and set supply chain up as a strategic asset to those they serve," said Mentel.

Supply Chain Consulting Includes:

Supply Chain Optimization: Analyzing and redesigning current processes such as vendor relationship management, tray rationalization, warehouse and logistics planning, and clinical integration strategies to produce maximum results.

Analyzing and redesigning current processes such as vendor relationship management, tray rationalization, warehouse and logistics planning, and clinical integration strategies to produce maximum results. Supply Chain Automation and Innovation: Examining existing technology and maximizing the use of platforms and processes such as ERP and EHR systems, point of use, global system integration (GSI), and (P2P).

Examining existing technology and maximizing the use of platforms and processes such as ERP and EHR systems, point of use, global system integration (GSI), and (P2P). Sustainability Strategy and Execution: Designing, rolling out, and executing sustainability practices and processes throughout the supply chain including the creation of key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor performance.

Designing, rolling out, and executing sustainability practices and processes throughout the supply chain including the creation of key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor performance. Information Standardization and Optimization: Standardizing and cleansing data throughout the supply chain including the item and vendor masters and creating data management and maintenance strategies.

Standardizing and cleansing data throughout the supply chain including the item and vendor masters and creating data management and maintenance strategies. Clinical Workflow: Collaborating with clinical teams including reducing procedural variation, operating room (OR), and Cardiac Cath Lab (CCL) process design, implementation, and operationalization.

Collaborating with clinical teams including reducing procedural variation, operating room (OR), and Cardiac Cath Lab (CCL) process design, implementation, and operationalization. Interim Supply Chain Leadership and Mentorship.

"We've known that this move needed to happen to be able to provide a holistic service offering throughout an organization's [P2P] processes. I first met Matt several years ago and our paths kept crossing as we were working on similar projects and clients. I've been impressed with his abilities and his passion to work with supply chain programs and help them transform into being better performing and more efficient operations," said John Weiss, CEO of TAG. "With the mess that the pandemic has brought over the last year and a half, massive employee layoffs, disruptions to critical sourcing vendors, and significant financial losses, there couldn't be a more important time to partner with Matt."

