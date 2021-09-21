SEAN ASTIN, ALI LARTER, MADISON WOLFE, BREC BASSINGER AND SKAI JACKSON LEAD THE CAST OF UPCOMING ELEVATED THRILLER THE MAN IN THE WHITE VAN

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrison Film Productions Inc. (OTC Pink: EMDF) and Legion M announced today that Sean Astin (Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, Supergirl, No Good Nick), Ali Larter (The Rookie, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Legally Blonde) and Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2, I Kill Giants, True Detective) have signed on to star in their upcoming true-crime thriller feature film THE MAN IN THE WHITE VAN.

Also confirmed among the cast are Brec Bassinger (Stargirl, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Bella and The Bulldogs), Skai Jackson (Muppets Haunted Mansion, Sex Appeal, Bunk’d), Gavin Warren (The Descendant, Geechee, First Man) and Julianne Arrieta (Reagan).

The film team’s writer/director/producer Warren Skeels (Siesta Key), executive producers Legion M, Gary Kompothecras, and Lawrence Najem with producers Terri Lubaroff (Archenemy) and Anne Marie Gillen (Fried Green Tomatoes). THE MAN IN THE WHITE VAN is co-written by Sharon Y. Cobb (June) and co-produced by Mike Page and Arlie Day, who also handled casting. The project marks the first collaboration between financier Garrison Film and Legion M and will be the first-ever production from Garrison Film’s innovative new film financing entity.

Based on a true story set in the quaint family town of Brooksville, FL in 1974, the film is a true-crime, suspenseful thriller about an ominous white van that begins stalking a young girl prone to exaggeration. Her parents’ disbelief of her fear of being followed leads to a terrifying Halloween nightmare. The film explores the origins of the nefarious “white van” trope in popular culture and tracks the beginning of real-world serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr’s path of destruction in the 70’s.

Sean Astin is best known for his film and television roles such as Bob Newby, a former high school friend and love interest to Winona Ryder’s character, Joyce Byers in Season 2 of Netflix’s horror thriller Stranger Things. Astin is, of course, also known for his classic and beloved characters - Sam in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the title character of Rudy and Mikey in the popular classic The Goonies. He starred as Ed in Netflix’s family sitcom, No Good Nick and guest starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Big Bang Theory. Recent films include; Gloria Bell opposite Julianne Mooore, Mayfield’s Game opposite Mira Sorvino and Charming The Hearts of Men with Kelsey Grammer. Astin is no stranger to thrillers, with dramatic turns in numerous television, film and series, including Guillermo Del Toro’s The Strain on (FX) and the fifth season of 24 (Fox). He directed and produced the short film Kangaroo Court, which earned him an Academy Award® nomination for Best Live Action Short Film.

Ali Larter’s credits include a critical recurring role on ABC's The Rookie, as well as the FOX series Pitch and ABC series Splitting Up. Perhaps most recognizable from the NBC show Heroes, Larter also co-stars in several of the Resident Evil franchise films. Making her feature film debut in the blockbuster hit Varsity Blues, Larter’s additional feature credits include A Lot Like Love, American Outlaws, House On Haunted Hill, and Drive Me Crazy. Larter is well known for her performance as ‘Brooke Windham’ opposite Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde. Additionally, she starred in the successful first and second installments of Final Destination, as well as Obsessed opposite Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Idris Elba.

Madison Wolfe is set to play the lead role of “Annie" and previously starred in The Conjuring 2, I Kill Giants, and True Detective, with Brec Bassinger cast as the second lead of Annie’s sister “Margaret.” Bassinger is the star of the CW’s DC Comic-based series Stargirl.

Gary Kompothecras of Garrison Film Productions stated: “We are proud to be financing this feature film and to collaborate with an established production company like Legion M. We truly believe that this project is the example of the many films to come that are carefully designed to build maximum value for our shareholders.”

“As soon as we heard director Warren Skeels’ vision for THE MAN IN THE WHITE VAN and read this suspenseful script, we were hooked.” said Legion M CEO and Cofounder Paul Scanlan. “Our community has been asking for true crime projects and we are beyond excited to be teaming up with Garrison to produce this chilling true crime thriller with a dream team of actors and creatives.”

The deal was negotiated by Terri Lubaroff of Legion M, and Anne Marie Gillen of Garrison Film, both of whom also serve as producers on the project. XYZ Films will be handling global sales.

About Garrison Film Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMDF):

Garrison Film Productions, Inc. will be a freely tradable, publicly listed film and television financing company. Garrison Film Productions, Inc. is focused on making smart investments into film and television projects with maximum upside potential and minimal downside risk. Investors in Garrison Film Productions, Inc. are looking to invest in an entity with very low operating costs focused on accumulating a library of film and television investments yielding long-term income. An investment in Garrison Film Productions Inc. is an investment in a publicly traded company working with proven filmmakers, partners like Legion M (a fan-owned entertainment company) and beneficial tax credits to finance films in genres that provide the highest returns on investment. To learn more about Garrison Film Productions, Inc., visit www.garrisonfilm.com.

About Legion M:

Legion M is the world's first fan-owned entertainment company that is revolutionizing the way entertainment is made in Hollywood by uniting a growing fan community of 130,000+ members including 30,000 fan-owners. Through its Fan-Owned business model, Legion M invests in a diverse slate of original projects in various stages of development, including the epic fantasy The Emperor’s Blades, comic book and feature film Girl With No Name, and documentary Memory: The Origins of Alien; multiple original television series including Evermor, Airship Cowboys, and Malice; as well as interactive and VR-based projects, including ICONS: Face to Face starring the late Stan Lee and Kevin Smith. Legion M also invests in partner productions, including Kevin Smith’s feature film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, as well as the critically acclaimed Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, and directed by Nacho Vigalondo, the cult hit Mandy starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Panos Cosmatos, the gritty, hard-edged epic Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello, and Sundance sensation Save Yourselves! which was released by Bleecker Street in fall 2020. Legion M has produced high-profile events honoring some of the industry's biggest names, including the Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre in 2017. To learn more about Legion M and become a member of the Legion for free, visit www.legionm.com .

About XYZ Films:

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. As a producer, financier and distributor, the company is uniquely suited to identify talented filmmakers and bring their stories to life. XYZ recently expanded into talent management, working with a global roster of filmmakers. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian. Tatyana Joffe serves as President of International Sales and Distribution. The company’s titles include The Raid franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore, and Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller Mandy. XYZ’s recent productions include Stowaway, Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, Dual, Riley Stearns’ sci-fi film starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul, and Prisoners of the Ghostland, Sion Sono's action film starring Nicolas Cage, which premiered at Sundance 2021.

