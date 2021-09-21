Companies Pledge Millions to End Hunger in the World by 2030 as Part of the Zero Hunger Private Sector Pledge

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 42 companies have pledged a promising USD 345 million to contribute to ending global hunger as part of a new initiative led by key international organizations. The Zero Hunger Private Sector Pledge is a game-changing solution emerging from the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) Action Tracks. It recognizes that governments cannot eradicate hunger alone and need more private sector involvement. To date, pledges have been made in 34 priority countries. The pledge is being supported by a network of partners, including the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Grow Africa, Grow Asia, the World Benchmarking Alliance, the World Food Programme, the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Cornell University.

Global hunger is rising unabated, with up to 811 million hungry people in the world in 2020, suffering because they did not have access to the most basic need and fundamental right of food. But there is a roadmap to end world hunger. Additional investment in 10 high-impact areas can put hunger in the history books.

"Today, one in ten people go to bed hungry and millions are right on the brink of starvation. This is happening in a world that has enough food to feed everyone, everywhere. It's time to end this suffering. But to succeed, WFP and the entire community need the creative drive, energy, and commitment of the private sector. Through the Zero Hunger Pledge initiative, businesses around the world can join us and truly make a difference—giving food, hope, and a better future to those who need them most."

~ David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP)

Although this financial investment must mostly come from governments, public spending will not be sufficient. That is why the UNFSS came up with a game-changing solution to mobilize more private sector investment as a catalytic contributor to achieving zero hunger. Companies make a financial commitment in at least one of the 10 high-impact intervention areas identified in the Ceres2030 findings and in at least one of the priority countries or regions.

"What we are seeing with the Pledge is the private sector stepping up to be a bigger part of the solution. This is a game-changing approach to solving one of the most pressing yet oldest challenges humanity faces."

~ Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director, GAIN

With a level of commitment so far amounting to USD 345 million, the implementing organizations are confident more companies will join in the fight against zero hunger. The Pledge is officially being launched on Tuesday, September 21, 10 am EDT/4 pm CEST.

The Zero Hunger Private Sector Pledge is a multistakeholder platform of cooperation and action with a single objective of ending hunger for good. It involves businesses supported by civil society, member state governments, and international organizations.

