Blink Charging Awarded Supplier Contract With Sourcewell

- Following a competitive solicitation process Blink EV Chargers are now available to more than 50,000 government, education and non-profit organizations that procure using Sourcewell

Miami Beach, Florida, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract, in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment category, from Sourcewell, a self-sustaining government organization that offers contract purchasing solutions.

Sourcewell’s cooperative purchasing program includes more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities. Utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies can save time and money by capturing the collective buying power of more than 50,000 organizations. For product providers such as Blink, sourcewell provides new prospective clients for their products.

“We’re excited to have been awarded a purchasing contract with Sourcewell, to make our EV chargers available to the municipal and nonprofit entities that Sourcewell serves. As more and more drivers transition to EVs, the installation and availability of reliable charging infrastructure is critical. We’re optimistic that this Sourcewell contract will help municipalities streamline the procurement process, making it easier to get Blink EV Charging stations installed in local communities and help further the acceleration of electric vehicle use,” commented Michael Battaglia, Senior Vice President of Blink.

The Sourcewell agreement is among several that Blink Charging has announced recently further expanding its distribution channels for its product line-up of commercial and residential EV charging stations.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com