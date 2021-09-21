Anima Biotech to Present at Multiple Scientific and Investor Conferences in September

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action, today announced that the company will be participating in the UBS Biotechnology Private Company Symposium taking place on September 22, 2021 and the 3rd RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit on September 23, 2021.



Yochi Slonim, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will provide a corporate update during the UBS Biotechnology Private Company Symposium on Sep. 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET. During the 3rd RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development of Anima Biotech, will serve as an expert on a panel during the conference titled, “Exploring Chemistry Between Mutations: How to Exploit Mutations for Selective Targeting,” on Thursday, Sep. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale automated phenotypic screening in live biology with AI mRNA image analysis. The high scale automation and integrated technologies in our platform enabled us to develop a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our tremendous expertise in mRNA biology, we were able to advance them at unprecedented speed and success rate. Our wholly owned pipeline programs are in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors across several fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc and K-Ras translation inhibitors with multiple, tumor specific mechanisms of action), Infectious diseases (RSV viral proteins translation inhibitors) and Neuroscience (Alzheimer’s disease – Tau translation inhibitors and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitors) with additional programs in Repeat Associated Diseases. In addition to our own pipeline, we have established strategic collaborations with Pharma in partnered programs including our large scale collaborations with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.

