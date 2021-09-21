IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – August 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

| Source: The Investment Funds Institute of Canada The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.028 trillion at the end of August 2021. Assets increased by $45.7 billion or 2.3% compared to July 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $9.8 billion in August 2021.  

ETF assets totalled $324.7 billion at the end of August 2021. Assets increased by $11.2 billion or 3.6% compared to July 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.0 billion in August 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassAug. 2021 Jul. 2021Aug. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds      
Balanced4,928 4,929 616 49,432 (5,833)
Equity2,635 1,857 (662)30,418 1,169 
Bond1,707 2,080 2,859 13,116 10,124 
Specialty458 413 495 3,969 3,919 
Total Long-term Funds9,727 9,279 3,308 96,935 9,379 
Total Money Market Funds63 (446)(433)(6,386)4,686 
Total9,790 8,833 2,875 90,549 14,066 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassAug. 2021 Jul. 2021 Aug. 2020 Dec. 2020 
Long-term Funds        
Balanced996.8 977.1 828.6 874.4 
Equity722.8 699.4 537.9 593.4 
Bond261.1 259.1 235.3 246.4 
Specialty19.8 19.2 30.9 35.0 
Total Long-term Funds2,000.5 1,954.8 1,632.8 1,749.3 
Total Money Market Funds27.3 27.3 37.1 34.4 
Total 2,027.8 1,982.1 1,669.9 1,783.7 

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassAug. 2021Jul. 2021Aug. 2020 YTD 2021YTD 2020 
Long-term Funds       
Balanced273 292 115 2,893 1,167 
Equity3,379 2,449 1,178 23,914 18,896 
Bond1,114 (362)1,184 8,775 7,959 
Specialty300 273 243 6,359 1,503 
Total Long-term Funds5,065 2,651 2,719 41,940 29,525 
Total Money Market Funds(62)357 14 (1,278)2,207 
Total 5,003 3,009 2,733 40,662 31,732 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassAug. 2021 Jul. 2021 Aug. 2020 Dec. 2020 
Long-term Funds        
Balanced11.0 10.5 6.0 7.2 
Equity209.0 200.4 143.8 158.4 
Bond86.9 85.9 75.5 79.3 
Specialty11.8 10.6 5.1 5.2 
Total Long-term Funds318.7 307.5 230.4 250.0 
Total Money Market Funds6.0 6.0 6.7 7.3 
Total324.7 313.6 237.1 257.3 

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317