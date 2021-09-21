IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – August 2021

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $2.028 trillion at the end of August 2021. Assets increased by $45.7 billion or 2.3% compared to July 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $9.8 billion in August 2021.

ETF assets totalled $324.7 billion at the end of August 2021. Assets increased by $11.2 billion or 3.6% compared to July 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.0 billion in August 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2021 Jul. 2021 Aug. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 4,928 4,929 616 49,432 (5,833 ) Equity 2,635 1,857 (662 ) 30,418 1,169 Bond 1,707 2,080 2,859 13,116 10,124 Specialty 458 413 495 3,969 3,919 Total Long-term Funds 9,727 9,279 3,308 96,935 9,379 Total Money Market Funds 63 (446 ) (433 ) (6,386 ) 4,686 Total 9,790 8,833 2,875 90,549 14,066

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2021 Jul. 2021 Aug. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 996.8 977.1 828.6 874.4 Equity 722.8 699.4 537.9 593.4 Bond 261.1 259.1 235.3 246.4 Specialty 19.8 19.2 30.9 35.0 Total Long-term Funds 2,000.5 1,954.8 1,632.8 1,749.3 Total Money Market Funds 27.3 27.3 37.1 34.4 Total 2,027.8 1,982.1 1,669.9 1,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2021 Jul. 2021 Aug. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 273 292 115 2,893 1,167 Equity 3,379 2,449 1,178 23,914 18,896 Bond 1,114 (362 ) 1,184 8,775 7,959 Specialty 300 273 243 6,359 1,503 Total Long-term Funds 5,065 2,651 2,719 41,940 29,525 Total Money Market Funds (62 ) 357 14 (1,278 ) 2,207 Total 5,003 3,009 2,733 40,662 31,732

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2021 Jul. 2021 Aug. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.0 10.5 6.0 7.2 Equity 209.0 200.4 143.8 158.4 Bond 86.9 85.9 75.5 79.3 Specialty 11.8 10.6 5.1 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 318.7 307.5 230.4 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 6.0 6.0 6.7 7.3 Total 324.7 313.6 237.1 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

