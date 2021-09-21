Vector Solutions Enters Senior Care Industry with Acquisition of CareSafely

TAMPA, FL & AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, workforce management, and risk communications, has acquired CareSafely, a software and content platform purpose-built to enable senior living and long-term care providers to strengthen their Quality, Safety, and Compliance (QSC) programs. The addition of CareSafely to Vector Solutions supports Vector’s mission to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, and better decisions, and also introduces a new fast-growing vertical for Vector as the senior care industry employs more than three million frontlines workers in life-critical settings where safety and compliance challenges are faced every day.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CareSafely serves customers in senior living, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice settings. The CareSafely platform automates compliance workflows, and includes expert-developed, ready-to-use risk assessments, digital action plans, and competency checks, providing operators with 100% of the intelligence they need to analyze and take action on identified risk areas.

“Our nation’s three million frontline senior care workers face safety and compliance challenges every day in life-critical settings, particularly now during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “With the acquisition of CareSafely, Vector is proud to support these everyday heroes with easy and quick access to additional solutions, resources, and knowledge to help them close their quality and safety gaps, improve overall staff performance, and build trust with patients, residents, and families, as they continue providing critical care for our seniors and most vulnerable communities.”

“Quality, Safety, and Compliance management is more critical than ever for senior care,” said CareSafely Founder and former CEO Raj Shah, who is now the Chief Product Officer at Vector Solutions. “Combining forces with the powerful Vector Solutions platform will enable us to leverage Vector’s world-class content and technology to improve employee safety and training, so that caregivers can deliver quality care safely.”

CareSafely will become part of Vector Solutions and its compliance platform will be offered under Vector’s product portfolio. Clients of both Vector and CareSafely can expect to receive the same level of outstanding products and customer service they are accustomed to.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, senior care, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 34 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About CareSafely

CareSafely enables senior living and long-term care providers to strengthen their Quality, Safety, and Compliance (QSC) programs. Purpose-built for senior care, the CareSafely software and content platform ensures that all QSC activities like risk assessments, corrective actions, staff competencies, and audits are proactively managed with 50% less effort.

