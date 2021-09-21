Innosphere Ventures Fund leads investment into bioscience company, GelSana Therapeutics

Golden, CO and Fort Collins, CO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures Fund (Fund), a venture capital fund leading early-stage investments, has announced its second seed-stage investment into GelSana Therapeutics (GelSana). GelSana will use the Fund’s investment to accelerate their research efforts, prepare for FDA regulatory submission, and build a pipeline of sustained release products.

In addition to being a portfolio company of the Fund, GelSana is also a client company of Innosphere’s accelerator program for technology and science-based startups, as the company joined one of Innosphere’s cohorts in the fall of 2020. GelSana received a first investment from Innosphere Ventures Fund back in 2020 to accelerate their product development plan.

GelSana is developing novel hydrogels that improve wound healing for diabetic ulcers and other wounds. The company’s hydrogel systems offer unique wound healing properties that accelerate wound closure, generate strong epidermal layers post healing, and enable controlled delivery of therapeutics that could benefit certain types of wounds.


This is the first time Innosphere Ventures Fund has invested in a technology that is licensed from the Colorado School of Mines. “Professor Krebs is an exceptional CEO and the kind of technical founder you want to invest in,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO and general partner who led the investment into GelSana. “We’re excited to support Professor Krebs’ work and to continue our partnership with the Colorado School of Mines Office of Research and Technology Transfer.”

“Our products have shown to significantly increase the speed at which wounds can be healed,” said Melissa Krebs, founder and CEO of GelSana and Associate Professor in Chemical and Biological Engineering at Colorado School of Mines. “While the company was originally started with a focus on resolving diabetic foot ulcers that pose serious health and financial burdens to those affected, we believe the unique properties of GelSana’s hydrogels may have much larger applicability in wound healing.”

For more information on Innosphere Ventures and this investment, contact Mike Freeman, General Partner of Innosphere Ventures Fund, at mike@innosphereventures.org or (970) 817-4791.

                About Innosphere Ventures Fund:
Innosphere Ventures Fund is a venture capital fund that leads early-stage investments for companies who are driving innovation in the B2B SaaS Software, Cleantech, and MedTech sectors.

About Innosphere Ventures:
Innosphere’s non-profit accelerator program has a strong mission to grow the region’s entrepreneurship ecosystem by supporting the success of science and technology companies with an exclusive commercialization program for high-tech startups and specialized laboratory facilities. https://innosphereventures.org/
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
