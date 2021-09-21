FullBloom Appoints Celeste Chatman as Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Talent Management

Proven Leader Will Help Guide Company’s Mission to Create a More Equitable and

Inclusive Work Environment

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullBloom, a leading provider of special education, instructional intervention, behavioral health, and professional development solutions, today announced the hiring of Celeste Chatman as vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion & talent management. In this role, Chatman will lead the evolution of FullBloom’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) focus and strategy.

Chatman is an accomplished human resources executive, with more than two decades’ experience initiating, developing and launching talent management strategies. She is passionate about encouraging diversity in the workplace and beyond.

“It’s critical for FullBloom to employ a diverse and inclusive workforce that enables us to best support the children and families we serve,” said Chatman. “I am excited to help strengthen the DEI culture, practices and systems already in place at FullBloom, and to further build an environment where every single person who comes to work can bring their whole selves.”

Prior to joining FullBloom, Chatman worked for Stride@K12 as director of diversity, equity & inclusion. Earlier in her career, she held talent-acquisition and diversity roles for both for-profit and non-profit organizations, including Tyco, Allergan, Covance, Prudential and the Urban Institute.

“Equity is core to our company mission to provide education and behavioral health solutions that create better life outcomes for children and their families,” said FullBloom CEO Jeffrey Cohen. “The hiring of Celeste helps mark the next chapter in our ongoing and expanded commitment to attracting and retaining a diverse staff and creating an equitable and inclusive work environment. Celeste is the right person to move our efforts forward and we are thrilled to have her on board.”

As part of her work, Chatman will chair the company’s DEI Steering Committee made up of nine FullBloom employees from across the country.

Chatman holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Upsala College and earned her master’s degree in industrial-organizational psychology and counseling from Kean University.

Click here to learn more about FullBloom’s DEI initiatives.