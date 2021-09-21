Ward MD Offers First Accredited Facial Plastic Surgery Fellowship Program in the Intermountain West

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Educational and Research Foundation for the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS Foundation) is the sponsoring institution for the Ward MD fellowship program directed by Dr. P. Daniel Ward. The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Post-Residency Specialty Education (ACPSE) and is the first of its kind in Utah and the Intermountain West, offering training in facial plastic surgery to surgeons who have completed their residency and are seeking further subspecialty training in rhinoplasty, aging face surgery, hair transplantation and injectables.

"Under the auspices of the AAFPRS Foundation, AAFPRS Fellowship Programs provide unique postgraduate training and outstanding academic opportunities for the acquisition of specialized knowledge and skills in specialty of facial plastic surgery," observes Dr. Paul J. Carniol, AAFPRS Foundation President. "And the AAFPRS Foundation is especially thrilled that Dr. Ward, a very skilled facial plastic surgeon, has applied for and been approved as as one of our latest ACPSE Accredited AAFPRS Fellowship Programs—in fact, the very first facial plastic surgery fellowship in the state of Utah."

The first fellow in the program is Dr. Sarah Khayat who completed her residency with some of the very best in facial plastic surgery at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Selected as Chief Resident, Dr. Khayat brings her excellent clinical expertise to Ward MD. She will be working with Dr. Ward in the operating room and clinic as well as seeing her own facial plastic surgery and FORM Derm Spa patients.

"Being selected to be the first and only facial plastic surgeon to be director of a fellowship program is an incredible opportunity and great honor," says Dr. Ward. "We are thrilled to train the next generation of outstanding facial plastic surgeons. Expanding the practice to include a fellow allows us to treat more patients and reduces wait times for procedures. It's also beneficial to have Dr. Khayat as some female patients feel more comfortable being treated by another woman."

Dr. Khayat, who officially began her fellowship training in July, will stand out in Utah where women are underrepresented in the facial plastic surgery specialty.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to work with Dr. Ward, who is so well respected and cutting edge in the field of facial plastic surgery," Dr. Khayat says. "The advances in this subspecialty are truly remarkable, and it's so meaningful to play an integral role in improving patients' lives. Given that women comprise the majority of facial plastic surgery patients, it's a field that could benefit from having more women surgeons."

The Ward MD program will train one fellow per year and already has been matched with a 2022-2023 fellow.

ABOUT WARD MD & FORM DERM SPA

Ward MD Facial Plastic Surgery and FORM Derm Spa is led by renowned, double-board certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. P. Daniel Ward in Salt Lake City. Dr. Ward helps improve the lives of patients through aesthetic procedures, including rhinoplasty and aging face surgery. He brings superior medical knowledge, technical skill and artistic experience to every operation he performs, earning a top one percent rank in patient satisfaction. Dr. Ward is a member of the Rhinoplasty Society and Diplomate of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (ABFPRS). He is also a Fellow member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) for which he serves on various national committees. He is the only director of an accredited facial plastic surgery fellowship sponsored by the AAFPRS Foundation in the Intermountain West.

With three locations across Northern Utah, Dr. Ward's FORM Derm Spa offers injectables, fillers, hair restoration, laser treatments and more. FormRx, Dr. Ward's specially formulated line of luxury, medical grade skin care, has transformative effects on clients and is available for purchase in-spa or online. To learn more about Ward MD, visit www.wardmd.com.

