Upsurge in Companion Pet Population Brings Need for Canine Blood Donors. Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Plans Canine Blood Drive.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the months since Covid-19, it's estimated that 11.4 million new pets joined households throughout the U.S. With pet ownership at an all-time high, it's reasonable to expect that there is increased demand for veterinary emergency services. As a result, wait times may be extended when you bring your pet for an emergency visit. Clients should exercise patience and know that the veterinary staff at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, as well as those at facilities around the country, are working tirelessly to serve them and their animals in a timely manner.

The surge in new furry family members and ER visits also means there is a greater need for canine blood donors. To help meet the demand, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital will host a blood drive on Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each unit of donated blood can help save the lives of as many as three dogs undergoing emergency treatment for trauma or exposure to toxic substances, as well as those that need surgery or that have blood disorders such as anemia and hemophilia.

The process couldn't be easier for owners or less stress-free for their pets. Dogs that have a good temperament, weigh 55 to 150 pounds, and are 1 to 6 years old in excellent health that aren't on any medications or a raw diet may be eligible. If a dog already has been screened, the donation process takes about 30 minutes.

Not only do first-time donors receive a $25 Amazon gift card and a bandana to wear proudly, they also will join the League of Superhero Blood Donors, like Teddy, who recently saved an emergency patient's life with her donation of whole blood.

Then there is Lagatha, who donated for a dog that needed emergency surgery, and newcomer superhero Devon, who just gave blood for the first time.

Donating doesn't take long or impact donor dogs. It's a simple process that doesn't cause any anxiety on the part of pets, who are spoiled with treats and belly rubs by hospital staff. Meanwhile, their owners know their generous donation will help ease the worries of pet parents whose animals are critically ill.

The truth is not all superheroes wear capes. Some wear collars.

To schedule your dog to be a blood donor, go to mlahvet.com/driversvp.

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital has proudly served the community for over 40 years. Our caring team of over 50 highly skilled doctors and more than 200 staff members is dedicated to the best possible 24-hour general, emergency and specialty veterinary care for your companion pet, whether he or she is a dog, cat, bird, fish or other exotic.

For more information, contact Deborah Mast, Blood Bank Coordinator, at 856-234-7626 or dmast@mlahvet.com.

