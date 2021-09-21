Electrolyte Drinks Market is Anticipated to Hit USD 31.0 Billion by 2027 | AllTheResearch

PLEASANTON CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllTheResearch published updated research study on, “Electrolyte Drinks Market by Type (Electrolyte Drinks, Sport Drinks), by Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Brick and Mortar), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2027”

Electrolyte drinks market is forecast to grow due to significant rise in sports activities, growing demand for convenience beverages, and rise in spending on functional food & beverages. The Global Electrolyte Drinks Market size was valued at USD 20.7 Bn in 2020 is expected to reach USD 31.0 Bn by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period.

The growing demand of electrolyte drinks for sports activities and from the dependent or relevant industries are rising. Increasing spending on sport drinks in emerging countries, reopening of gym and sport centres after Covid-19 outbreak, and rise in awareness about health and contents in drinks are some of the key factors for the growth of the market

Electrolyte Drinks Market Segmentation:

By Type

Sport Drinks

Electrolyte Drinks

By Distribution Channel

E-commerce

Brick and Mortar

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

COVID-19 Impact on the Electrolyte Drinks Market Analysis

Going forward, the market revival is expected to be more evident in late 2021 where the enhanced electrolyte drinks market is expected to witness rising sales in non-peak seasons in major economies. This is primarily driven by the urge to consume more healthy and alternative beverages to support the health and immune system. The vitamins and electrolytes in the drink are more helpful for healthy living. Thus, vendors are expected to meet the sudden boom in demand across geographies through appropriate sourcing and processing as the trade practices are expected to be liberalized.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the sales of packaged beverages across the globe, especially in the U.S. and EU nations, where the market is well established. The demand for enhanced bottled water is higher during the summer season in most countries. This peak season has been affected by the pandemic owing to the distribution and supply shortages following lockdowns in almost all major markets. As the demand increases, warehouses of the brands, that were busy preparing for the spring and summer demands every year, have been affected in 2020 as stockpiles are quickly depleting.

Recent News

In May 2021, PepsiCo, Inc. launched a new sports drink named Gatorlyte. This drink is prepared in consideration for athletes who demands rapid rehydration.

In February 2021, Ready Nutrition launched protein-infused sports drinks, snacks, and protein powder. These products are available in selective grocery stores like Giant Eagle.

The key players operating in the electrolyte drinks market are PepsiCo, Inc., Coca - Cola, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hammer Nutrition, Steric Trading Pty Ltd, Suntory Ltd, Laboratorios PiSA, Gainful, Arizona Beverage Company, Extreme Drinks Co., Vitamin Well, Nuun, Skratch Labs, Sports Drinks USA, Guangdong Jianlibao Group, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd., Liquid I.V., Inc., Cia Brasileira de Bebidas, Jumex SA de CV, Grupo

