Nav Awards $10,000 Small Business Grant to Black-Owned Logistics Company in Minneapolis

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, today announced Roseland Born Logistics as the most recent $10,000 grand prize winner of its quarterly Small Business Grant. Roseland Born Logistics is a black-owned, logistics company that provides inbound and outbound dry freight services. Owned and operated by Mark Davis and Chris Banks, the logistics company plans to use the grant money to purchase a box truck for the business.



Nav’s quarterly Small Business Grant comes at a time when many small businesses are looking for financing, but are unable to access new funds because of changes in bank financing offerings and solutions. Nav is stepping in and providing solutions for small business owners in a post-PPP world through the Small Business Grant and working to make sure that small businesses are continuously supported.

“It’s an honor for Nav to work with the smallest of small businesses at every age and stage of their business, especially businesses like Roseland Born Logistics who are newer to the small business world,” said Greg Ott, Nav CEO. “We are inspired by Chris Banks and Mark Davis’ tenacity and drive to go out on their own and build a small business, and we look forward to seeing the great work that Roseland Born Logistics will do for the Minneapolis-area.”

Prior to opening Roseland Born Logistics, Banks and Davis were working at other companies. When they realized that they weren’t being paid their worth, the two decided they wanted to take ownership of their careers and build their own company. From there, Roseland Born Logistics was launched.

“With my co-owner, Chris Banks, we started this business back in April 2021. What we didn't realize before starting our business is how difficult it actually is to get funding as a new small business -- many banks only want to work with businesses that have been up and running for at least one year,” said Mark Davis, co-owner of Roseland Born Logistics.“As one of the only black-owned transportation companies in Minnesota, we wanted to make a lasting impact in our community. And thanks to Nav’s grant, we’re continuing to meet our goals and grow within our first year of business.”

Nav also awarded a runner-up prize of $5,000 to Artland Studios , an art education studio located in Paden, Oklahoma. Owner of Artland Studios, Leslie Anne Martin, founded her business in October 2018 as a sole proprietorship, and recently upgraded to an LLC in March 2021. Martin created the studio to provide art opportunities to children and adults living in rural, central Oklahoma.

“I grew up in Paden, Oklahoma so I knew there wasn’t nearly enough funding for arts programs in the local schools or arts opportunities for adults,” said Leslie Anne Martin, Owner of Artland Studios. “My long term goal for Artland Studios is to be able to host artist residencies, where an artist can come for a period of time, use the facilities and the equipment, make incredible art, and then conclude their residency with an art exhibition in the local vicinity.” Martin plans to use the funds from Nav to help build a classroom space within her studio so adults and children have a place to learn about the arts.

Nav created the Nav Small Business Grant in 2018 to raise awareness about the obstacles small business owners and entrepreneurs experience when building and maintaining their businesses. As of September 2021, Nav has awarded $170,500 to small businesses across the country. In the last round of grant winners, Nav provided a $10,000 grand prize to JW Equine Services , a full-service equine training facility.

The next round of Nav’s Small Business Grants are open now and will close on October 26, 2021. Learn more about the grant and how to apply here .

