Rubrik Announces Giri Iyer as Chief Customer Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Management Company™️, today announced the appointment of Giri Iyer to Chief Customer Officer. Iyer will focus on delivering value to Rubrik customers through every touch point, ensuring long-term data security for their businesses, and continue to oversee Customer Experience, Customer Support, and Customer Retention.



“Rubrik is honored to be a valued partner for our customers, and help them address their most critical data security challenges. This requires listening, understanding, and investing in long-term relationships,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “During his time at Rubrik, Giri has been an ongoing advocate and champion for our customers, working diligently to ensure we maintain high-quality service as we continue to scale and innovate. This appointment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to elevating the Rubrik customer experience.”

Iyer has more than 25 years of global customer support and success experience. He joined Rubrik in 2016 as Vice President of Worldwide Customer Support to build a high performing team to deliver 24/7 world-class support to Rubrik’s customers. Over the last five years, he put customer satisfaction at the forefront of Rubrik’s support model, established multiple channels for Rubrik’s “Voice of the Customer” program to receive real-time feedback, and worked with customers to best strategize Rubrik’s product roadmap and experience. Prior to joining Rubrik, Iyer was Vice President of Global Support at Ruckus Wireless and Vice President of Global Support at Infoblox, and has been part of five successful IPOs.

“Companies are dealing with increased complexity as they work to manage and secure their critical business data, especially with the constant threat of ransomware attacks,” said Giri Iyer, Chief Customer Officer. “That’s why Rubrik prioritizes every engagement with our customers to deliver efficient and seamless experiences. We view every interaction as an opportunity for Rubrik to earn their trust and confidence by helping to address their greatest data security needs and pain points.”

Under Iyer’s leadership, Rubrik’s customer support team has been recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions , earned a Net Promoter Score of 84 in 2020 from the Customer Relationship Management Institute, and received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 that recognizes exceptional customer experience capabilities.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Management Company™️, enables cyber and operational resilience for enterprises; including ransomware protection, risk compliance, automated data recovery, and a fast track to the cloud. For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc . on LinkedIn.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Zero Trust Data Management

Zero Trust Data Management follows the NIST principles of Zero Trust for everyone interacting with data. This means operating with the assumption that no one is trustworthy. No user. No application. No device. To meet this standard, data must be natively immutable so that it can never be modified, encrypted, or deleted by ransomware. This means data is ready at all times so you can recover the data you need, and avoid paying a ransom.

