Cybersecurity Executives Gather in Los Angeles as Conferences Resume

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its award-winning cybersecurity conference series. This is the first in-person event of this nature since March 2020, as physical gatherings were paused and only Virtual Summits have been progressing.

The 2021 Los Angeles Cybersecurity Conference Summit is the region’s first in-person gathering presented by Data Connectors, since the Covid-19 pandemic. The agenda provides senior executives in the area education regarding risk mitigation strategies, as well as updated solutions to remote work protection. This conference will feature a keynote presentation from John Felker, President at Morse Alpha Associates, Former Assistant Director, CISA, Director, NCCIC; Dept. Director, US Coast Guard Cyber Command.

In his talk “Cybersecurity Leadership Lessons, from Hawaii to Afghanistan,” Felker will share with the Conference audience his most prescient takeaways from a lifetime of service, with a specific focus on cybersecurity. Attendees can look forward to hearing how Mr. Felker focuses on further developing information-gathering practices, leadership style, and effective decision making in team-based environments that will teach them to embody their character as a leader and at the same time encourage loyalty and compliance of staff at all levels.

“In constant communication with hundreds of the over 650,000 members of our community, they have strongly expressed a desire to resume meeting in person,” said Dawn Morrissey, CEO and founder of Data Connectors. “Closer and more supportive of each other than ever, this new iteration of Cybersecurity Conference will bring the panels, roundtables, keynotes and educational information they need to stay informed and ahead of the rising tide of cyber-attacks we have seen since the dawn of the pandemic,” she added.

The Conference will major on topics around ransomware, cloud security, cyberwarfare, and many more of the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in the months ahead. These discussions include some of the top executives organizations throughout the region, such as:



Jeffrey Johnson, CISO, Senior Director, Siemens Healthcare

Nemi George, Vice President, Information Security Officer - Service Operations, Pacific Dental Services

Jason Loomis, CISO, MINDBODY Inc.

EJ Hilbert, CISO & Former FBI Agent, KCECyber.com

Attendees will ask questions and interact with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Attivo Networks, Ivanti, Cisco, and many more.

The Conference will take place on Wednesday, September 22 starting at 8:00 a.m. P.S.T at The Pacific Palms Resort, 1 Industry Hills Pkwy, City of Industry, California 91744. It includes the first-ever Los Angeles Cybersecurity Community Garden Party and Networking reception, an outdoor gathering intended for interaction among the over 200 senior cybersecurity executives and 25 Community Partners (generally providers of cybersecurity solutions).

Registration is FREE for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation. The company said it will also host an asynchronous hybrid online event, the Southern California Virtual Cybersecurity Summit, on Thursday, September 30th, for those unable to attend the Los Angeles Conference in-person.

More information for the Summit can be found at dataconnectors.com/losangeles .

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated collaboration between senior cybersecurity professionals, government/law enforcement agencies, industry luminaries, and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 Community Partners across North America. Members enjoy informative education, networking and support via award-winning Virtual Summits, live conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.