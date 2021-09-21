Meltwater Joins the Twitter Official Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater B.V., a leading global SaaS provider of media intelligence and social analytics, today celebrates its inclusion in the Twitter Official Partner Program .



Meltwater enjoys a longstanding relationship with Twitter, and has consumed the entire ‘firehose’ of Twitter content for many years, processing and storing around 500 million new posts every single day. The Twitter Official Partner Program recognizes those companies who are not only consumers of Twitter data, but also serve Twitter data and insights to their customers in sophisticated and impactful ways, to help them make more informed strategic decisions.

“Being a part of the Twitter Official Partner Program is an important milestone in our long and successful relationship with Twitter. Our customers rely on us to help them better understand, influence and engage with their key stakeholders. We help them glean insights across millions of Twitter conversations and accounts every day, find relevant Twitter authors on particular topics, while also managing their Twitter conversations directly through our product. The breadth of these capabilities provides our customers with unparalleled access to one of the world's most prominent social networks, and it’s an honor to partner with Twitter in this capacity,” said John Box, CEO of Meltwater.

"We are thrilled to be formalizing our relationship with one of our long-standing partners, Meltwater. Meltwater was one of the earliest companies to realize the tremendous value that can be derived from Twitter data and has an incredible track record of technical innovation. We are excited to welcome them into the Official Partner Program and to work together to bring even more valuable insights to PR and Marketing professionals across the world," said Sonya Penn, Global Commercial Head of Twitter's Developer Platform.

Lauren Jenkins, Head of the Twitter Official Partner Program, added that, "By growing the Twitter Official Partner Program, we intend to incentivize a vibrant, competitive ecosystem to help businesses find best-in-class solutions and achieve better results on and off Twitter. Meltwater and Twitter have had a close relationship for many years and we are excited to formalize our partnership and help them continue to bring value to their 28,000 customers.”

The Meltwater product utilizes Twitter content in a number of different ways. We help our customers to monitor and analyze Twitter content regarding their brand and other events of interest, benchmark their performance against competitors, and to better understand consumer and market insights across billions of Twitter conversations. Meltwater customers can also curate, schedule and post Twitter content to their own handles, and interact with customers directly through the product, addressing their questions and collecting their feedback.

For more details on how Meltwater can help you with your Twitter strategy, please click here to visit Meltwater’s Partner Page on the Twitter Official Partner Page website.

The information contained in this statement has not been audited and may be subject to change. Please see Meltwater Company Disclosures on https://www.meltwater.com/en/about/investor-relations to stay up to date on company news and updates.

For further information, please contact:

Geir Harald Aase

Investor Relations and Media Contact

geir.aase@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 1,700 employees and 28,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.