Big Deal Burger Unveils Composed Sandwiches and New Combos

Dallas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Deal Burger is elevating its sandwich lineup to feature bold new menu items and combos!

Beginning Sept. 22, Big Deal Burger is introducing new sandwiches that are “composed sandwiches,” meaning they have a pre-determined build and will feature special flavor combinations that are unique and even a bit daring. The savory sandwich lineup includes:

Dad Bod Burger: Double Burger served on a toasted Brioche Bun topped with, Smoked Brisket, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Sweet Grilled Onions, Blue Cheese dressing, Shredded Lettuce and Sliced Tomato.

The Nunchuck Norris Cheeseburger: Cheeseburger served on a toasted Brioche Bun topped with Smoked Brisket, Sliced Polish Sausage, Crispy Onion Tanglers, Barbecue Sauce, and Mayo.

El Fuego Burger: Double Burger served on a toasted Brioche Bun topped with Smoked Brisket, Spicy Jalapeno Cheese sauce, Pickled Jalapenos and Crispy Onion Tanglers.

Double Royale Grilled Cheese: Double Cheeseburger served between two Grilled Cheese Sandwiches topped with Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Yellow Onion, Sliced Pickles and Big Deal Sauce.

Make It a Combo : includes any sandwich with a small order of seasoned (or Cajun seasoned) fries and a Big Yellow Cup.

Kids Combo: includes a choice of kids sandwich (kids burger with choice of toppings, or grilled cheese) with a small order of seasoned fries and a Lil' Yellow Cup.

Along with its indulgent new sandwiches, Big Deal Burger is launching Combos. Guests can now combine any sandwich, a small order of seasoned fries – or Cajun fries – and a Big Yellow Cup with a drink of choice for a special price. And, for the little ones, Big Deal Burger will offer Kid’s Combos. Young Big Deal Burger lovers can combine either a Kid’s Burger with choice of topping or Kid’s Grilled Cheese with a small side order of seasoned fries and a Lil’ Yellow Cup.

“We are proud to continue to innovate and add to our one-of-a-kind menu,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Big Deal Burger’s composed sandwiches offer the perfect combination of flavors that results in savory deliciousness! Plus, with our new combos, it has never been more convenient to sink your teeth into one of our tasty creations.”

Big Deal Burger’s menu allows guests to build their own all-star burger or sandwich by choosing a protein – a single or double all-beef patty, Impossible Burger patty, pit-smoked marinated chicken, Polish sausage or spicy cheddar sausage – then adding toppings and a mouthwatering sauce to finish, all served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun. Pair your delicious creation with one of Big Deal Burger’s savory sides: seasoned brisket cheese, Cajun or buffalo ranch fries, cole slaw, or mac and cheese.

All of Big Deal Burger’s menu items are available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash or curbside pickup. For more information or to find the location nearest to you, visit bigdealburgerco.com.

About Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dickey’s Restaurant Brands, a division of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., operates delivery-only virtual concepts Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger. Wing Boss serves boss-sized bone-in or boneless hickory pit-smoked chicken wings, and Big Deal Burger offers quality burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations that include barbecue-inspired toppings like brisket or sausage. Learn more at wingboss.com or bigdealburgerco.com.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

