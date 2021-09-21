Digital Entertainment Winners: CEO’s of Rush Street Interactive, ESE Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and FansUnite Pursue Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in E-Sports, I-Gaming and Sports Betting

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) and FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS).



ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $20 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ENTEF just closed the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) CEO Andrew Wilson: “Key Growth Drivers: Building on Leadership in Sports; Growing Blockbuster Franchises; Expanding Live Services & Mobile”

“...Looking at our first quarter of fiscal 2022, we delivered very strong results. Even as the world took steps towards opening back up, we deepened engagement and connections for players in and around our games. And we see this trend going well into the future. Our talented teams are delivering experiences that hundreds of millions of players want to play, and our new launches, leading games and life services all performed very well during the quarter. Execution against our long-term strategy continues to power growth in our business. Revenue, net bookings and EPS were all above our guidance for Q1. We are raising our full year net revenue, net bookings and EPS guidance today, and we are also forecasting our biggest second quarter ever.”

“...Our long-term strategy is focused on 4 key opportunities: the continued creation of great games and content with a focus on mobile, tools for the community to drive deeper engagement with our content, the aggregation and distribution of content and services to more platforms, business models and geographies, and harnessing the power of the social ecosystems in and around our games. As part of this, in FY '22, we continue to execute against 3 key growth drivers: building on our leadership in sports; growing our blockbuster franchises; and expanding live services across our portfolio, including mobile...”

“...Underpinning these growth drivers are the fact that games, and particularly our portfolio experiences at Electronic Arts, are creating social connection for more and more people around the world. More than 0.5 billion players are coming together through the social networks formed in and around our games, and we see this continuing to grow. With some of the most talented teams in the industry, a deep pipeline of innovative experience in established and new IP, new content partnerships and more ways to connect and experience play, we are positioning our business for continued growth and leadership this year and beyond..”

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In his latest presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton shared the global i-gaming company’s latest progress and milestones in the multi-billion dollar i-gaming, and sports betting market. FUNFF was recently granted a UK gaming license, enabling the Company to serve as a Business-to-Business technology provider and Business-to-Consumer operator in the $20 billion+ UK online gambling market, which is one of the world's largest online betting markets. FUNFF is also positioned to play a foundational role in Canadian sports betting as that market opens.

FUNFF has developed a one of a kind i-gaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. Scott Burton shared that the RNG games are expected to be a major source of revenue, thanks to a distribution deal with a major online casino games aggregator which can license the games to thousands of online casinos - setting the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities.

FUNFF recently appointed i-Gaming industry veteran Mike Lee, as VP of gaming to lead the development and growth of FUNFF casino operations, launching new i-Gaming products and expanding global distribution. Mike Lee was the CEO of Genesis Gaming, a prominent gaming provider, where he oversaw the company's global business operations, leading the development of Genesis Gaming's game delivery platform and overseeing an extensive portfolio of more than 100 gaming titles. Burton also shared that FUNFF, with a recently closed C$24.7 capital raise, is well positioned to take advantage of potential M&A opportunities in the online gaming industry in the coming months.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) Richard Schwartz, CEO: ”Momentum Building for Sports Betting and Online Casino Games”

“...Revenue was $122.8 million during the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 89%. Not only did we grow casino revenue sequentially during the period, but also sportsbook revenues despite a lighter sports calendar. With this continued success and growth in our business, we are once again raising our guidance. We now expect our 2021 full-year guidance to be between $455 million and $495 million implying 72% year-over-year top-line growth at the midpoint.”

“We have continued to make significant progress in our market access initiative... We have been selected by the Connecticut Lottery to be a sports betting partner, making RSI one of only three sportsbook operators who will be authorized to operate in the state...New York has recently accepted bids... We formally submitted our bid as part of the process. We are excited about the opportunity to offer our online sportsbook in the state of New York...We have no shortage of near-term opportunities and expected state launches coming over the next couple of quarters. And our business development team is hard at work to continue the strong momentum to secure partnerships in many new jurisdictions.”

“We also continue to be very encouraged by the legislative momentum for online sports betting and the addition of online casinos in many states which already have approved sports betting. It has become very clear we are looking at the numbers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan that online casino is a greater generator of cash revenue, and many state legislators are recognizing this opportunity.”

