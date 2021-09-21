Chaos Drops V-Ray Eye Candy with 2021 Showreel

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos releases its 2021 VFX and animation showreel. Featuring the work of nearly 30 production studios, the two-and-a-half minute clip packs in some of the most notable uses of V-Ray in the last 12 months. Now available on YouTube and Vimeo, audiences can tune in to see how companies like Scanline VFX, Goodbye Kansas and Blur Studio use V-Ray to delight an audience.

Covering the full spectrum of feature films, ads and episodics, viewers are quickly immersed in a rapid-fire world of freefall duels (Marvel Studios’ Black Widow), magical creatures (Netflix’s Shadow and Bone), enemy takedowns (Assassin's Creed Valhalla) and much more. With recent product updates bringing more photorealism, built-in compositing and USD support, V-Ray continues to offer artists new ways to design and create.

Companies and projects include :

a52 / Elastic – IKEA, Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

– IKEA, Shadow and Bone (Netflix) Ambassadors – GMC

– GMC Artjail – Volvo

– Volvo ASILE – Laguna Colorada

– Laguna Colorada Bipolar Studio – Porsche

– Porsche Blur Studio – Elder Scrolls Online (Bethesda Softworks), Fable, Rogue Company, State of Decay 3 (Microsoft)

– Elder Scrolls Online (Bethesda Softworks), Fable, Rogue Company, State of Decay 3 (Microsoft) Bottleship VFX – Space Sweepers (Netflix)

– Space Sweepers (Netflix) BUCK – Sherwin Williams

– Sherwin Williams Capsule Studio – Free Fire, Iron Harvest 1920+

– Free Fire, Iron Harvest 1920+ Colorbleed – KNGF

– KNGF Colorsponge / ALT Creative – Evinetta

– Evinetta Crafty Apes – Loki (Disney+)

– Loki (Disney+) Digital Domain – Black Widow, Loki, WandaVision

– Black Widow, Loki, WandaVision FuseFX – Snowpiercer (TNT)

– Snowpiercer (TNT) Ghost VFX – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead

– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead Goodbye Kansas – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Redfall, The Irregulars (Netflix), The Outer Worlds 2

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Redfall, The Irregulars (Netflix), The Outer Worlds 2 Korb – Makmak

– Makmak Lunar Animation – Mythic Legends

– Mythic Legends LUXX Film – In-house project

– In-house project Mackevision – The Nevers (HBO)

– The Nevers (HBO) MAKE – Xbox (Microsoft)

– Xbox (Microsoft) REALTIME – A Discovery of Witches (Sky One), Everwild Eternals (Rare), Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment), The Watch (BBC)

– A Discovery of Witches (Sky One), Everwild Eternals (Rare), Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment), The Watch (BBC) Rooxter Films – The Seahorse Trainer

– The Seahorse Trainer Saddington Baynes – Singer Reimagined

– Singer Reimagined Scanline VFX – Black Widow, Free Guy (20th Century Studios), Zack Snyder's Justice League

– Black Widow, Free Guy (20th Century Studios), Zack Snyder's Justice League Stage 23 – Rising Wolf/Ascendant (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

– Rising Wolf/Ascendant (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Vetor Zero – Toyota

– Toyota Zoic Studios – Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Chaos is also currently amassing V-Ray-driven clips for their architecture, advertising and automotive reels. If you would like to contribute to one, please contact: david.tracy@chaosgroup.com.

About Chaos

Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.

