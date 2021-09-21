Maitri to Attend Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival 2021





Premier Vertically Integrated Medical Cannabis Company Announces Attendance at Second Annual Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maitri Holdings, (“Maitri” or the “Company”), Pennsylvania’s locally-owned cannabis company that is the No. 1 producer of craft flower in the state with one of the most diverse strain libraries in the U.S., announced today the Company will be attending the 2021 Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival. This will mark the second festival with over 200 vendors, live music, canna-centric speakers, and discussion panels. The event is free and open to the public.

The 2021 Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival will take place from October 2-3 at Renninger’s Farmers’ Market, 740 Noble St., just outside the Berks County borough in Maxatawny Township. Maitri Genetics will be located at education table #516, connecting festival attendees with information and resources to learn more about the wellness benefits of medical cannabis and increase patient access to superior products.

“It’s important for the state of Pennsylvania to have educational opportunities such as this event, where patients can gather to learn more about the health and wellness benefits of the cannabis plant,” said Maitri CEO Jimil Wilson. “Public support for the legalization of cannabis in Pennsylvania is at a record high, and we’re confident that with more events like the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival popping up around the state, that support will only increase.”

As a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, those in attendance at the 2021 Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival will be asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing where possible.

Maitri’s founders are third-generation Southwestern Pennsylvania residents who became cannabis advocates after personally benefiting from cannabis in their own journeys toward health and wellness. Maitri assures its customers the highest quality of cannabis that can be produced, as well as strains that are new for the Pennsylvania market.

About Maitri Holdings

Maitri Holdings is a Pennsylvania-based vertically integrated cannabis company comprised of cultivation and production subsidiary Maitri Genetics and retail subsidiary Maitri Medicinals.

Maitri Genetics has one of the most diverse cannabis strain libraries in the U.S. with operations including a tissue culture lab, propagation, and more. Maitri Genetics introduces new strains into the Pennsylvania marketplace, offers legacy strains, and cultivates small batch craft cannabis.

Maitri products are available at locations throughout Pennsylvania, including at Maitri Medicinals dispensary locations in Pittsburgh and Uniontown. Maitri Medicinals’ third dispensary is slated to open in Greensburg in late 2021. To learn more, visit www.maitrimedicinals.com.

