GWC Warranty Partners with NIADA as Administrator of Certified Pre-Owned Program

Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty and NIADA announce a strategic partnership to provide the NIADA Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Vehicle program. Independent dealers will benefit from a nationally recognized endorsement of their CPO program and dedicated support and training from GWC, giving their dealership a competitive advantage.

As more consumers enter the used vehicle market, dealers are looking for ways to build a competitive advantage and give buyers more confidence in vehicle ownership. This comprehensive CPO program, including a multi-point inspection process and limited warranty protection, is a huge differentiator for dealerships while also providing customers with peace of mind.

"CPO programs are not new to the industry, but we are seeing independent dealers find a great deal of success this year in particular," says James Virgoe, Senior Vice President, GWC Sales. "Vehicles are more expensive to purchase and maintain, so the risk associated with ownership is higher. Dealers offering this elite program backed by NIADA make a strong statement about the quality of their inventory, giving customers the reassurance they need while also increasing dealership margins and profitability."

“We’re excited to partner with GWC Warranty,” says NIADA Vice President of Member Services James Gibson. “GWC has a great reputation and a proven track record of providing excellent service and training to dealers nationwide.”

According to a study by Cox Automotive, the average customer is willing to pay $3,000 more for a certified vehicle. The additional opportunity to upsell the limited warranty offering already included in the NIADA Certified Pre-Owned program to a vehicle protection plan can mean even greater profits for dealers. And with dedicated support from GWC, including a robust digital and merchandising marketing program and extensive training, dealership staff will be equipped to communicate the program's value at every step of the sale.

To learn more about the NIADA Certified Pre-Owned Program, visit https://gwcwarranty.com/dealers/certified.

About GWC

Since 1995, GWC Warranty has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Our vehicle protection products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience to help strengthen dealership reputations. GWC has the only F&I products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for Independent Dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. GWC is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about GWC, please visit gwcwarranty.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About NIADA

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) is among the nation's largest trade associations, representing the used motor vehicle industry comprised of some 40,000 licensed used car dealers. Since 1946, NIADA has represented the voice and interests of used car dealers at the federal level in Washington D.C. Coupled with its state association network across the country, NIADA’s grass-roots framework provides a dual layer of advocacy unmatched in the used motor vehicle industry.

For 75 years, NIADA has engineered programs and leveraged technology to fulfill its mission to advance, educate and promote the independent used car dealer. NIADA members subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics of duty, honor and integrity, and believe in the advancement of small business in support of the free-market system. More information about NIADA programs and educational opportunities is available at www.niada.com and www.niada.tv.