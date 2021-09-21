English French

JCDecaux wins iconic Sydney Trains advertising contract including extensive digital billboard portfolio

Paris, 21 September 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the successful outcome of one of the largest Out-of-Home advertising contracts in Australia, as Sydney Trains appoints the company as its main advertising partner across the concourses and platforms of train stations for a term of up to 10 years. The win also represents the largest individual roadside Large Format contract in New South Wales (NSW) and delivers unparalleled Digital Large Format opportunities for advertisers.

The new contract will see JCDecaux invest in the upgrade of the 1,500 strong displays across the Sydney Trains Out-of-Home network NSW wide, covering all steps of the passenger journey, from rail concourse to platform, and more than doubling its current digital roadside footprint in NSW.

Many of the developments are architecturally designed with award-winning architect Tzannes to develop the highest-quality aesthetic, sustainable solutions. This includes new high-definition audio visual XTrackTV screens at ten of Sydney’s busy commuter hubs such as Circular Quay station, as well as new digital roadside Large Format portrait and landscape designs.

Stations will see the upgrade and development of all assets with a consistent creative ratio, using cutting edge technology, making the messaging across environments seamless. Some of the rail concourse areas will have never-before seen high impact 4.5m x 2.5m digital video screens suspended from the wall. Existing portrait digital assets will be replaced with close to 300 new 75-inch screens, providing high resolution, quality viewing of campaigns.

The contract commences on 1 December 2021, a few weeks after the NSW Government has signalled an end to lockdowns from mid-October. New developments will start as early as 1 January 2022.

In 2019, pre COVID, Sydney Trains recorded 420 million journeys per year.

Jean-Francois Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “The sheer scale, quality and impact of what our new portfolio across Sydney Trains’ stations and surrounding roads presents a wealth of new advertising opportunities for brands to connect with people travelling around Sydney and NSW. The reach of this network extends not only across Sydney’s CBD, with over 40% of all new sites falling within the City of Sydney, but through to North Sydney, Chatswood, Parramatta and into regional NSW. This is a significant win for JCDecaux and testament to our long relationship with Sydney Trains, as well as our experience in this market. Rail environments are exceptional digital development opportunities with high dwell time audiences, ideal for driving programmatic sales, in which JCDecaux Australia is the market leader.”

