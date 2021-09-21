Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Result of General Meeting
21 September 2021
At the General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 3.00 p.m. on 21 September 2021, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 3:00 p.m. on 17 September 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Total For
|Against
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Total
|No. of
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|919,472,452
|158,503,562
|1,077,976,014
|38,087,880
|1,116,063,894
|-
|82.39%
|14.20%
|96.59%
|3.41%
|100.00%
|2
|911,646,202
|166,329,812
|1,077,976,014
|38,087,880
|1,116,063,894
|-
|81.69%
|14.90%
|96.59%
|3.41%
|100.00%
|3
|900,760,567
|169,271,687
|1,070,032,254
|46,031,640
|1,116,063,894
|-
|80.71%
|15.17%
|95.88%
|4.12%
|100.00%
|4
|859,590,307
|169,271,687
|1,028,861,994
|86,030,300
|1,114,892,294
|1,171,600
|77.10%
|15.18%
|92.28%
|7.72%
|100.00%
|5
|900,760,567
|169,271,687
|1,070,032,254
|46,031,640
|1,116,063,894
|-
|80.70%
|15.17%
|95.87%
|4.13%
|100.00%
|6
|851,646,547
|169,271,687
|1,020,918,234
|95,145,660
|1,116,063,894
|-
|76.31%
|15.17%
|91.48%
|8.52%
|100.00%
|7
|855,505,522
|171,718,572
|1,027,224,094
|88,839,800
|1,116,063,894
|-
|76.65%
|15.39%
|92.04%
|7.96%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Resolution 4 approved the adoption of amended Articles of Association which includes the following:
- Creation of the new AIM Share Class.
- Renaming of the Generalist Share class to the Ventures Share class.