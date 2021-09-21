Google Cloud Names Carahsoft Canadian Public Sector Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Canadian Public Sector Partner of the Year by Google Cloud. The Google Cloud Partner Awards recognize partners on the front lines of digital innovation, who turn new ideas into industry breakthroughs.



“We are excited to carry the success of the partnership we’ve built with Google Cloud by serving our joint Government customers in the Canadian marketplace,” said Terry Drinkwine, Vice President at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are focused on building a channel dedicated to meeting the needs of the Government of Canada for advanced cloud solutions and collaboration tools as agencies balance remote work requirements and increased demand for digital services.”

Carahsoft and Google Cloud work jointly to solve some of today's biggest business challenges in the Canadian Public Sector. Carahsoft and its reseller partners drive IT modernization efforts through successful marketing and sales campaigns to reach new Public Sector customers and expand the impact of Google Cloud solutions.

“We’re excited to recognize Carahsoft as our Canadian Public Sector Partner of the Year based on their deep knowledge and proven experience helping Public Sector customers succeed,” said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. “Over the past year, Public Sector organizations have increasingly relied on digital technologies to respond to crises and rapid change, and we’re proud of the support that our partners like Carahsoft have provided these important institutions.”

Google Cloud provides cloud-native storage and compute infrastructure with layered security, machine learning and analytics at web-scale. For more information, contact the Google Cloud team at Carahsoft (844)-554-6645 or google@carahsoft.com.

