FOMO CORP. PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND LAUNCHES MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO DRIVE AWARENESS

NEWSLETTER – September 2021

IAQ Technologies, Purge Virus, Independence LED,

and Energy Intelligence Center

SAFE & EFFICIENT BUILDINGS

This September 2021 Newsletter includes new information related to safe and efficient buildings, and highlights select project we worked on with our Clean Tech Partners. You can read more about our Clean Tech Partners by clicking: https://energyintelligencecenter.com/energy-intelligence-partners/.

EIC added an “IntelliHVAC” family of technologies to the products we represent. IntelliHVAC controls are designed to provide 20-50% energy savings with a typical 6-18 month payback period. The manufacturer reports there are over 1,200 IntelliHVAC units installed with a performance of over $140 million in energy savings.

IntelliHVAC controls are ideal for HVAC systems up to 25 tons, including rooftop as well as PTACs, refrigerator cases and walk-in freezers. For more information about IntelliHVAC please visit us at: https://energyintelligencecenter.com/up-to-25-ton-systems/

The EIC and Jordan Energy enter into Agreement to collaborate on energy optimization and the deployment of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) renewable energy systems.

Jordan Energy provides comprehensive solutions to renewable energy technologies that enable customers to harness the power of the sun and other sustainable resources.

The EIC worked with a major beverage distributor with locations on the east coast on the optimization of their HVAC systems utilizing IntelliHVAC controls. We plan to provide energy and financial savings information after the controls have adequate operating history.

IAQ Technologies (p/k/a Purge Virus) sold air disinfection and mold remediation devices for private and public schools, and law enforcement; and EIC energy related services for a total authorized sales value of over $330,000 period June - August 2021.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund and American Rescue Plan Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) provides opportunities for safely opening schools. We will provide more information about safely opening schools in our next October Newsletter.



INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

IAQ Technologies is now servicing international markets and accounts. On Thursday, 9/16/2021, The Company received an order and payment from a business operating in the United Kingdom. Product was shipped to London on Friday, 09/17. As the world continues to face challenges with COVID-19 and the Delta variant, IAQ Technologies will continue to look for opportunities to expand its the sales force and its client portfolio into international markets.

EIC CLEAN-TECH PARTNER PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Spotlight: Chelsea Piers CT Reduces its Peak-Hour Electricity Demand by 57% with Clean Peak Energy, Setting Potential $53,000 Savings

The EIC partner, Clean Peak Energy Group, announced during the period June 28-29 (2021) the company successfully curtailed nearly 57% of the energy demand resulting in a savings of 772 kW in electrical power demand at the Chelsea Piers, Stamford, CT 400,000 square foot sports complex and entertainment venue during a potential system peak-hour using its patented thermal-energy storage technology.

The thermal-energy storage technology deployed resulted in a reduction of hundreds of kW for the facility during the predicted peak system hour without exceeding temperature designs. The savings for the facility for the subsequent year installed capacity would be over $53,000 as the hour becomes the annual system peak hour in New England.

In consideration of the building’s thermal-energy storage during a period of high temperatures in the Northeast in early June 2021, enabled the 400,000 square-foot Chelsea Piers athletic complex to drastically decrease its peak-hour power demand while recording an increase of internal building surface temperature of less than 1 degree.

Clean Peak Energy patented thermal-energy storage technology dramatically reduced the peak-hour electricity demand at the facility by relying solely on the building’s physical mass. No additional in energy-storage equipment was needed to demonstrate this 772 kW in electrical power demand savings.



Please contact Mr. Geoffrey Nichols, VP Sales, EIC at geoffrey@eicteam.com for more information about the Chelsea Piers thermal-energy storage project.

BUY AMERICAN ACT (“BAA”) LIGHTING AND INDEPENDENCE LED

Independence LED Lighting, LLC (iLED) is a professional lighting solutions company with Made in America LED lighting products, manufacturing experience, and insight. We offer LED lighting with made in the USA reliability and quality with a 10-year product warranty. To date, we have completed over 1,000 LED projects with more than 150,000,000 kWh of energy savings.

To streamline our LED lighting products, iLED will operate within our company Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (EIC). Now iLED and EIC operate as one cohesive company offering quality Made in America LED lighting.

INDOOR AIR QUALITY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY SERVICES

Purge Virus, LLC is being rebranded as IAQ Technologies, LLC (IAQ Tech). IAQ Tech will focus on the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. At the core of our IAQ services continues to provide proven and cost effective germicidal disinfection of air and surfaces across commercial and residential landscapes.

The IAQ Tech website www.iaqtech.com is coming soon.

With IAQ Tech’s and EIC’s expanded focus on total building indoor air quality by assessing the concentration of contaminates and thermal conditions that may negatively affect the health, comfort and performance of the building’s occupants.

IAQ Technologies and the EIC are uniquely positioned to provide safe and healthy building while focusing on energy efficiency, optimization, operations, and economic incentives.

