Armanino Welcomes Accounting Firm BCWS and Expands Southern California Presence into LA’s South Bay Region

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced that the partners and employees of South Bay accounting firm Brigante, Cameron, Watters & Strong, LLP will join Armanino effective November 1, 2021. BCWS will carry the Armanino LLP name and adds a new office for Armanino in Torrance, California, expanding Armanino’s footprint in the South Bay region. This brings Armanino’s current Southern California presence to six offices, up from only one in 2015. The firm serves clients nationally, with Southern California office locations that stretch from the San Fernando Valley to Orange County.



“BCWS is well-respected in the South Bay business community, because they emphasize the importance of understanding clients and guiding them with long-term strategy above and beyond the competition,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “They share our commitment to client service and entrepreneurial thinking, which makes them the perfect fit to lead our efforts in the South Bay-Long Beach market.”

By joining together, BCWS clients will instantly have access to an expanded suite of accounting and consulting offerings. Armanino’s Tax practice, with its deep bench, can provide on-demand expertise on a multitude of issues, including international tax, state and local tax, transfer pricing, R&D tax credits, transaction advisory, provision, estate and trust, partnerships and qualified business income. Its audit team can serve any need from A-133 and financial statements to benefit plans and SEC audits.

“Joining with Armanino comes as a strategic decision to meet the growing needs of our increasingly sophisticated clients,” said John Cameron, partner at BCWS. “Client service has always been our touchstone, and joining Armanino creates new ways for us to take our relationships with clients to the next level.”

“We are also excited about the opportunity this transaction brings to our nearly two dozen professionals, who look forward to working with an expanded team of industry and service line experts to serve this growing region and beyond,” added Vickash Prasad, partner at BCWS.

Armanino’s strong growth is anchored in its pursuit of expanded service lines, technology solutions and specialized expertise. The firm has been listed on Inside Public Accounting’s Best of the Best Managed Firms list for 19 out of the last 20 years and is regularly featured in best places to work lists. Armanino is a Certified B Corporation, which means the firm is committed to not only being the best professional services firm in the world, but to be the best firm for the world by balancing people and purpose with profits.

This transaction is scheduled to close on November 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

