NFL BIOSCIENCES: approval for its patent to be granted in the United States

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, is announcing that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued, on September 21 with number US 11123395, the patent for NFL-101, a nicotine-free botanical drug candidate comprising natural proteins extracted from tobacco leaves, focused primarily on smoking cessation. This patent protects the innovation that NFL-101 is based on through to 2036 in the United States.

NFL Biosciences has adopted a knowledge management and protection strategy that led it to submit two patent families granting it exclusive rights to its drug candidate NFL-101. This product patent, initially registered in France and approved in 2016, concerns an “aqueous extract of tobacco leaves and its use for the treatment of dependence”. The innovation that NFL-101 is based on is therefore protected through to 2036 in France and now the United States. National registration applications are also in the review phase in the following regions and countries: China, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Israel, Mexico, Philippines, Eurasia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria.

“Having a product patent will give us a strong level of protection as we move forward with our strategy over the coming years. It further strengthens the protection of the innovation behind our drug candidate NFL-101 in the United States, which is one of the core target markets with the global approach rolled out by NFL Biosciences. It was very important for us to have robust intellectual property in place on this high-potential market: there are more than 30 million smokers in the United States and 70% of them say that they want to stop”, confirms Bruno Lafont, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of NFL Biosciences.

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based nearby Montpellier, France, whose most advanced botanical drug candidate is an aid to stop smoking. Known as NFL-101, this natural nicotine-free product, extracted from standard tobacco leaves, is protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who would like to stop a safe, natural solution that is effective over the long-term, with short-term personalized administration. Alongside NFL-101, NFL Biosciences has various development projects focused on botanical drugs for the treatment of cannabis use disorder and alcoholism. The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

Contact

NFL Biosciences: Bruno Lafont – info@nflbiosciences.com - +33 4 11 93 76 67

PR Agency: Calyptus – nflbiosciences@calyptus.net - +33 1 53 65 68 68

