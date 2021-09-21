Clever Care Health Quickly Expands with Openings of Community Centers

ARCADIA, California, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care Health Plan (CCHP), a leading provider of Medicare Advantage insurance plans, which combine the best of western, clinical-based, medical practices with eastern methodologies, is proud to announce the grand opening of three additional community centers. The newest community centers can be found in the heart of Southern California’s diverse communities.

These centers are a part of a rapidly growing network of Clever Care facilities that provide in-person, in-language guidance and resources to Medicare beneficiaries to navigate their health plan options ahead of the 2022 annual enrollment period.

“We know that navigating healthcare or Medicare decisions can be challenging for many, especially if English is not their primary language,” said Myong Lee, President and COO of Clever Care Health Care. “The goal of our new community centers is to create an inviting, open environment where seniors and community members can gather and truly feel at home within their own community,” he added.

The Clever Care community centers will be staffed with bilingual advisors that can assist in-language with questions on healthcare options and Medicare-related issues. These services are offered free to seniors and other visitors, along with resources for mental health, food banks, and other community assistance programs through Clever Care partnerships with non-profit organizations. Additionally, visitors to the community centers will have access to classes and seminars on wellness topics such as, meditation, yoga, tai chi, and healthy nutrition.

The grand openings will take place in the following locations:

September 21 st : Koreatown Medicare Community Center by Clever Care

Location: Koreatown Senior & Community Center 965 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: 9600 Bolsa Avenue, Suite D Westminster, CA

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: 140 West Valley Boulevard, #125 San Gabriel, CA

The hours of the new Clever Care Health Plan Community Centers are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit https://clevercarehealthplan.com/ or call (833) 721-4377 to speak to an experienced Medicare advisor.



About Clever Care Health Plan

Clever Care Health Plan, Inc. is a culturally sensitive health plan based in Southern California that offers a combination of Western clinical-based medicine integrated with Eastern methodologies. This holistic approach offers a network of more than 15,000 provider facilities and 58 leading hospitals to deliver innovative treatments that meets the needs of 21st century medicine. In addition, Clever Care Health Plan’s network includes multi-lingual speaking doctors and specialists to deliver better service and access to care for their members.

