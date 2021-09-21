Fox 11 Talks Back to School Technology With Gizmogo

CHINO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National news network Fox 11 consulted with Gizmogo, a rapidly growing start-up that is leading the way in recycling used electronics devices, on the best way to make environmentally friendly, back-to-school technology purchases. As students return to school, thousands of new electronic devices are purchased to support their studies, and as a result of these purchases, many used electronics devices are often thrown out in landfills or left in storage to collect dust. Recently, Fox 11 Morning News’ Joe Buttitta spoke with Gizmogo’s CIO, Steven Vasquez, who provided insight into the best practices of properly recycling used electronics devices – and how to make some money through the recycling process.



Over the last five (5) years, schools across the country have increased engagement with technology by 29%, in part to boost student engagement. What’s more, annual revenue derived from the sale of laptops sold by Amazon now tops more than $300M, a testament to reports indicating that 48% of students in America now use a computer in the classroom. Amid an ongoing pandemic, technology has become a vital component of the education process, since schools have been required to transition respective curriculums to online platforms that support video calls and virtual assignments. During the past year, a collective shift towards remote-based work and school environments has increased the average of WiFi-connected devices per family home up to 25 , a 38% increase from the previous year. As the use of technology grows in both classrooms and homes across America, it is critical that used electronics devices are properly recycled to mitigate the accumulation of e-waste, a growing issue that plagues landfills across the country.

Public reports indicate that landfills are filling up at unprecedented rates and e-waste remains a contributing factor. E-waste refers to used electronics devices such as old phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics that may contain hazardous chemicals. If used electronics devices are not properly recycled by a professional, it is possible for hazardous chemicals (e.g., cadmium, lead, mercury, et al.) to leach into the soil and water of a surrounding landfill and threaten the community at large. Although e-waste represents only 2% of America’s trash, e-waste comprises more than 70% percent of the country’s overall toxic waste . Nevertheless, the issue of e-waste may be avoided by properly recycling used electronics devices at facilities operated by Gizmogo, a company whose mission is “to [create value for customers by helping them] to recycle their old and used electronics devices,” says Gizmogo CIO, Steven Vasquez.

Indeed, Gizmogo provides value to customers by allowing them to resell their used electronics devices. But that’s not all Gizmogo does – the brand also possesses the capacity to refurbish used electronics devices. As a part of the refurbishing process, used electronics devices that are sold to Gizmogo are then wiped clean of any and all personally identifiable information before being repaired by technical professionals; repaired electronics devices are then resold to customers at much lower prices than competitors. By selling refurbished electronics devices at a fraction of their original cost, Gizmogo provides lower-income communities and students with cost-effective technology that is progressively becoming an integral part of the American education system. Put simply, whenever a customer sells their used iPad, phone, or laptop to Gizmogo, those used electronics devices are likely to be given a new life as an educational tool in one of the many classrooms around the country. Gizmogo looks forward to launching a refurbished products site in the coming months.

Now, if you recently purchased new technology for you or your loved ones and wish to recycle your used electronics devices, there are a number of different ways to do so. Although most local communities support a recycling center of some kind, it is advisable to first research local e-waste recycling locations online. In some cases, e-waste recycling centers may be difficult for consumers to track down, and in other cases, the location may only be open once or twice per month. That being said, not all e-waste recycling centers accept technology of all kinds, so it is important for consumers to make sure that their chosen facility accepts their used electronic devices for e-waste processing. In short, Gizmogo aims to simplify this e-waste recycling process for their customers.

As Vasquez shared with Buttitta, “We’re trying to give people not only the information [about the importance of recycling used electronics devices], but also a simple way to recycle – because we do have free shipping, we’ll send you all the materials and packaging you need, so you don’t even have to leave your home.” In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, this aspect of Gizmogo’s business model is especially helpful to communities that continue to wrestle with the current social landscape. Given that many consumers are hesitant to leave their homes, Gizmogo provides value to customers by allowing them to conveniently sell and ship their used electronics devices back to the company for free and from the privacy of their own homes, in turn removing a potential obstacle that prevents consumers from recycling their used electronics devices.

When consumers send their used electronics devices to Gizmogo for recycling, the company pays its customers cash for their used electronics devices. The amount of cash received by customers is dependent upon the year, model, and condition of the used electronics device that is sold to Gizmogo. Before shipping their used electronics devices, customers answer a few questions before receiving an instant quote online. Unlike competitors, Gizmogo pays customers directly with cash, allowing them to spend their money wherever they choose. So, if you’re wondering what kinds of devices Gizmogo will accept from customers, Vasquez says, “We’ll take anything from phones, laptops, drones, iPods, televisions, speakers, headphones... You name it, we’ll buy it back from you!”

The tech news segment about Gizmogo is featured on KKFX Fox 11 Morning, and aired Tuesday, August 17th, 2021.

Gizmogo: Founded in 2019, Gizmogo has positioned itself at a top of tech industry to provide customers with a safe and responsible way to sell their old or broken electronics for cash. Gizmogo’s mission remains simple – make it easy for customers to quickly sell their used gadgets at the highest possible price and walk away with cash in hand. At Gizmogo, we believe that once-cherished devices sitting in customer drawers possess more value in being re-purposed and given a new life. That’s why Gizmogo strives to create a seamless customer experience that enables people to see the full potential and value of their used electronics devices. When it all comes down to it, the goal of Gizmogo is to extend the life cycle of technology while reducing the impact on our environment, in turn passing the value onto our customers!

Gizmogo.com believes they can make a difference by properly recycling as many used electronic devices as possible. If you have any questions about Gizmogo’s environmental initiatives or selling old devices, please do not hesitate to contact their PR department at viv@gizmogo.com .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79360227-8bea-45c8-8282-557f24099939