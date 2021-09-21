Seasoned Software Marketing Executive David Appelbaum Joins Chief Outsiders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Appelbaum – a seasoned software marketing CMO with varied technology and SaaS experience – has joined Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading collective of Chief Marketing Officers available for immediate and fractional engagements. Appelbaum is available now to deliver go-to-market insights and strategies to clients of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

Equally adept as a marketing leader for both startups and established firms, Appelbaum has been the marketing lead for an array of tech and SaaS businesses – most notably, Fortune 100 company Oracle. But Appelbaum has left his imprint at companies such as Blue Lava, Valimail, BigFix, Antenna Software, Sentilla, and more. As CMO at Valimail, Appelbaum’s marketing programs were responsible for 95 percent of company revenue for six straight quarters – a feat which earned the firm accolades as the fastest growing DMARC solution in the market. And, while VP of Marketing at BigFix, Appelbaum’s strategies fueled annual booking growth from $5 million to $100 million – ultimately attracting the attention of IBM, which purchased the firm.

“As an award-winning innovator in the use of social media and viral marketing for business, David’s campaigns have been covered by the NY Times, AdWeek, and across social media,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re very excited to have him join us at Chief Outsiders, especially now - as many of our clients are working towards liquidity events.”

Appelbaum holds a B.A. in History and Russian from Vassar College.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

