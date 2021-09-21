Vietnamese Team Creates CryptoCars in First Ever NFT Racing Game

Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The developers who were working for Gameloft and Genshin projects have now released their latest creation - CryptoCars as the first NFT racing game.

The team, headed by founder Ly Tran, has unleashed their CryptoCars concept in an easy-to-use format that will have millions of people wanting to join in the fun. This is a game where players can own NFTs about cars, decorate, upgrade, craft and play in-game modes to collect their reward tokens.

CryptoCars use standard BEP-721 to create NFT Token. That can help players easy to manage their NFT across the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.

Each car has four stats points: Speed, power, drift, fuel. As a player in CryptoCars, your mission is to win races (PvP, PvC racing) to get experience points and materials. To participate in a race, cars need fuel which will be automatically refilled daily.

However, this is not all about how special CryptoCars is, the team is really confident about the project at 2 main points:

The first is about technology. As CryptoCars uses BigchainDB, a blockchain technology that allows Cryptocars players not to pay gas fees when playing. CryptoCars already has 96,000 players, with 68.000 cars in the game, and there have been 5.6 million in game transactions and $4.4 million gas fees saved for racers.

The second thing is about the App release. On 15/9, we have publicly develier CryptoCars mobile app version on both Android and iOS system. Players can now download the CrytoCars on their own smartphone and conveniently experience the PvC mode. This is such a great advantages which differ CryptoCars to others NFT games because there are few projects in NFT gaming market that officially let players use app for enjoying the game.

When you gain enough experience points, you can use materials to upgrade your car level. Materials and cars can be sold on the Marketplace. You can play to earn a model.



New players need to buy a car on Marketplace to start playing the game. When completing the mission, the player can claim it. There are four car classes: Common, Classic, Supercar, and Rare.

Outside the game, you can stake CCAR to receive APY from 365 – 480%; or buy and sell on DEX.

Moreover, the CryptoCars team has also introduced a workshop which is limited for Auction so owners can benefit with a huge revenue stream and create a totally new era for developing into CryptoCity.

For more information, click over to https://cryptocars.me/ and start playing now.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/vietnamese-team-creates-cryptocars-in-first-ever-nft-racing-game.html

