CMN token to be listed on Cointiger and Probit Exchange Following Successful IEO

Delhi, India, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEX, $CMN will be listed on ProBit as of 23rd September 2021 with the following trading pair: CMN/USDT.



Deposit Starts at 07:00 UTC, 21st of September 2021.

Trading Starts at 08:00 UTC, 23rd of September 2021.

CMN token is backed by the Crypto Media Network, which is devoted to releasing accurate and unbiased news about cryptocurrency products and market trends. In our belief in a decentralized world, we want to educate the crypto community with deep analysis, charts, interviews, and coverage in the most transparent way possible.

CMN will advocate more organic approaches to promotions instead of conventional methods wherein paid promotions attract all the attention. That is, we consider crypto tokens as genuine only after we have verified the intent of the teams backing them. We’ve raised funds to create the first ethical news channel in the CMN media ecosystem

The ProBit and Cointiger listing is part of The Crypto Media Network’s ongoing efforts to make the $CMN token easily accessible to the largest number of players around the world. Investors will now be able to trade their favorite token $CMN on ProBit and Cointiger exchanges, take advantage of exclusive pricing for top coins as VIP subscribers and increase their maximum allocation through multiple subscriptions.

About The Crypto Media Network

Crypto Media Network : Crypto Media Network is an unbiased media platform and community composed exclusively of the latest stories from professional writers that value ethical, authentic journalism. We believe that good journalism comes from good journalists.

All platforms, from OTT to magazines to satellite television, will be covered by the CMN publication. It is one of the first publications in the business to do so. Along with blockchain technology, CMN will also cover other topics related to fintech. Initially, operations will be launched in India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. Additional countries will be added in the future.

About ProBit Exchange

ProBit Exchange is a top 50 crypto exchange globally. They have completed over 200 rounds of IEO and have been consistently ranked Top 4 in Korea. ProBit Exchange provides unlimited trading access on close to 1,000 trading pairs. The ProBit Exchange is a trusted global brand with over 800,000+ monthly active users.

About Cointiger

A CoinTiger exchange review also reveals that this crypto-asset exchange was founded by Singapore TAI-E Cyber-Tech PTE. LTD – a company that was incorporated on October 10, 2017, in Singapore. Furthermore, it seems that CoinTiger was developed in cooperation with Skymoons - a popular Korean developer of online games for mobile devices. Skymoons was in the meantime acquired by Chinese online video platform, IQiyi.

CoinTiger offers basic spot trading and plans to add advanced spot trading as well as what seems like Futures contracts. A CoinTiger exchange review also reveals that they have a token of their own, namely the TigerCash (Ticker symbol: TCH) token – an ERC20 token used on the CoinTiger platform. It is not to be confused with Thore Cash (Ticker symbol: TCH).

CMN Token Distribution

ICO 3M (10%)

IEO 4M (13.33%)

Founder and Community 4.1M (13.66%)

Reserve and Exchange 3.4M (11.33%)

Ecosystem & Marketing 2M (6.66%)

Misc and Operation 2.5M (8.33%)

Product and Innovation 1M (3.33%)

Staking 5M (16.66%)

Farming 5M (16.66%)

IEO(Initial Exchange Offering) of CMN token has been concluded on the Probit Exchange. CMN Successfully raised the amount and will soon be ready to trade on the probit as well as cointiger exchange. You can use this How to buy guide If you need any help in buying the CMN token.

CMN token will be first listed on Probit & Cointiger, then to several other undisclosed centralized exchanges, which will bring mass adoption of the token and the project itself.

Media Contact

Company Name :- Crypto Media Network

Email Id :- press@cmnnews.live

Company Website :- https://cmntoken.io/

Source Link