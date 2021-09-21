The Group Export Agri-Food announces the finalists for the 2021 Alizés Awards

English French

SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada (Group Export) is announcing today, during SIAL Canada, the name of the six finalists for the third edition of the Alizés Awards. Each year, the Alizés Awards recognize the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that have distinguished themselves on international markets. The winners will be rewarded on October 14, 2021, at a virtual unveiling on www.lesprixalizesawards.ca.



"This year was almost as special as 2020 for exporting companies. Many of them have had to reinvent themselves and adapt many of their business strategies. In this sense, the Alizés Awards are more relevant than ever in highlighting the responsiveness of Canadian businesspeople and the important role that international trade plays in their growth and success," said Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Group Export.

Awarded by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports, the Alizés Awards include the Small to Medium-Sized Enterprise category, which covers companies with sales of less than $50 million, and the Large Company category, which regroups companies with sales of more than $50 million.

Category | Small to Medium-Sized Enterprise

Emblem Cranberry Inc, Quebec

Founded in 2016 by the association of two passionate families, Emblem Cranberry's vision is to offer its fruits directly to international markets. After only five years of operation, the company is already exporting to more than 16 countries, including the United States and China, as well as Europe and Oceania. The company owes its success to its vertical integration, which allows it to ensure the quality and traceability of its products, and to its flexibility in adapting to customer requirements, despite the strong competitiveness of its markets.





Founded in 1964, La Petite Bretonne is known for its bakery products, including Micro Croissants®, the company's flagship product, madeleines, chocolatines and much more. With two production plants in Quebec, the company relies on innovation, automation and the creation of quality jobs to market its products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Chile. Its diversification strategy, its ability to adapt to new markets and its genuine interest in sustainable partnerships are key ingredients of its impressive strength.

Marie Morin Canada, Quebec

Founded in France 27 years ago, the family business Marie Morin moved to Quebec in 2004 with the goal of offering its desserts in North America. Made with natural Canadian ingredients, according to traditional French recipes, these dairy desserts meet rigorous food standards. Since 2009, the company has succeeded in creating demand in the United States and has since adapted to the changing tastes of consumers, as evidenced by its impressive growth. It is now entering new markets, including Australia, China, Mexico and Taiwan.

Category | Large Company

Groupe Première Moisson, Quebec

Founded in 1992, Groupe Première Moisson creates artisan-inspired products that are differentiated by using untreated and unbleached flours from locally grown wheat. Today, it produces more than 80 varieties of pastries and 120 types of breads, widely distributed throughout the United States, mainly through private labels. Clear objectives and a strong, well-defined export strategy have enabled the company to achieve an impressive reach in the specialty products sector, as well as an enviable stability and sustainability.

Les Industries Bernard et Fils Ltd, Quebec

Led by the 5th generation of Bernard sugar masters, Les Industries Bernard et Fils has been producing pure, tasty, high-quality maple syrup since the early 19th century. Today, its ultramodern plant in St-Victor (Beauce), and its state-of-the-art equipment, allow it to be present in more than 40 countries, in supermarket chains as well as with wholesalers, distributors and in the HRI sector. Its clear vision of the future and its ability to adapt to the needs of its customers have given it a very interesting stability in the markets.

The Maple Treat Corporation, Quebec

The Maple Treat Corporation is the result of a grouping of four family businesses that have made it their mission to set high standards of quality in their industry. Its efforts to educate consumers have enabled it to diversify its markets, with a presence in 52 countries. The Corporation is thus one of the most important maple syrup suppliers in the world and holds approximately 25% of the world market in this sector. Its spirit of innovation and its desire to build a modern brand in a traditional sector have resulted in constant growth in each of the markets it enters.

The Group Export would like to thank the jury members who evaluated all the applications submitted: Mr. Louis Turcotte, agr. Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Financing at FCC and president of the jury, Mr. Eric Waterman, Vice President, Agri-Food at Inno-Centre, Ms. Marie-Claude Massicotte, Deputy Director at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Mr. Martin Lemire, Dt.P., M.A., Vice President, EDIKOM and L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE.

This award-giving is made possible thanks to the participation of many partners: the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec, Sophie Côté Assurance-Crédit Inc, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Québec and Comexposium - SIAL Canada.

About the Group Export

The Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and internationally for Quebec agri-food exporters. As a privileged link between exporters and markets, and as an essential liaison between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

