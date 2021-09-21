Proactive news headlines including Entain, Loncor, NexTech AR, Western Magnesium and ME2C Environmental

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Entain confirms takeover offer from DraftKings, reported to be worth $20bn click here
- Loncor promotes VP of business development John Barker to CEOBioSig Technologies appoints medical-device industry executive James Barry as independent board director click here
- DGTL Holdings inks new $400k contract with Nasdaq listed online sports gaming client click here
- FSD Pharma closes its all-stock acquisition of Canada’s Lucid Psycheceuticals click here
- NexTech AR Solutions at frontier of growth as it shifts towards self-service SaaS model click here
- Revive Therapeutics added to AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF click here
- HealthLynked says subsidiary will receive $2.4M in Medicare Shared Savings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services click here
- Thesis Gold kicks off LiDAR and IP surveys at its Ranch project in British Columbia click here
- ME2C Environmental announces new license agreement for its patented technology with Midwest utility click here
- Co-Diagnostics says its Logix Smart ABC Test is authorized for use in Mexico click here
- Cypress Development enters last preparation stages ahead of pilot plant commissioning click here
- Fobi adds Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System to its Venue Management System for events click here
- Western Magnesium enters into LOI with US national preferred dolomite supplier click here
- Nextleaf Solutions ships reorder to LDB after Glacial Gold products sell out, receives approval to sell in Saskatchewan click here
- Plurilock receives US$418,000 order from US defense contractor click here
- Belmont hires James Ebisch, a consultant geologist already familiar with its Lone Star copper-gold project click here
- Ketamine One signs LOI with Veteran Services USA to open therapy center click here
- Binovi Technologies appoints Marc Lakmaaker as its new interim CEO and director click here
- Tribe Property Technologies to acquire property management portfolio in south-eastern British Columbia click here
- Psyched Wellness initiates clinical sleep study on humans for structure/function claim for its AME-1 extract click here
- Magna Mining reports a new nickel-copper-PMG discovery at its Shakespeare project in Ontario click here
- Versus Systems to power mobile fan engagement at the 2021 Military Bowl click here
- AIM ImmunoTech advances bid to study Ampligen as therapy for Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction click here
- Willow Biosciences ramps up production titer; delivers corporate update click here
- Star Royalties hails resource upgrade at Copperstone gold mine where it has a streaming deal click here
- Else Nutrition introduces two new flavours of its Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids click here
- Planet 13 doubles dispensary floor square footage and cash registers at Las Vegas SuperStore click here
