UPDATE - Lake Life Farms

Lake Life Farms Expanding Cultivation & Retail Presence In Michigan

Big Rapids, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Life Farms (“Lake Life”), a vertically integrated, family-owned cannabis company based in Michigan, undertakes expansion while receiving accolades for its retail, processing, and cultivation activities to date. Lake Life recently won the Best of Weedmaps 2021 award. The award given to a limited number of retailers per region aims to highlight retailers that provide excellent customer support and services on their platform.

On the heels of this award Lake Life has undertaken the licensing and build out of its second retail location in Cedar Springs, MI. Lake Life seeks to recreate the deli style (non-prepackaged) flower and relaxed buying experience consumers have come to appreciate in their Big Rapids store. A grand opening is planned before the end of the year.

To account for high demand for its flower with desirable thc and stellar terpene profiles, within its retail locations and from outside vendors, Lake Life is nearing completion of flowering canopy expansion within their 30,000 sq ft facility. Expansion will help accommodate a newly signed supply agreement with one of the largest retailers in Michigan to cultivate and produce their genetics. Upon reflection on Lake Life’s expansion David Kotler, its CEO stated ,“Lake Life Farms hopes to expand not just our cultivation and retail footprint, but our family of employees and customers.”

Along with increased interest in its Bulk Flower products, Lake Life has experienced demand for its 5 pack branded pre-rolls and solventless concentrate products. New products unique to the Michigan market are under development for 2022 roll out.

Lake Life, since its inception has strived to provide clean, thoughtfully curated product from all its divisions. Kotler, is proud of the recognition his company has received and believes these honors are a testimony to the company’s mission coming to fruition. “We are excited about making our vision become a reality and some of the accolades we have received.”

