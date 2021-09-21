Voltalia improves its extra-financial performance and, for the third year in a row, ranks among the top ten renewable energy producers in the Sustainalytics global index

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces its non-financial rating by Sustainalytics, one of the world's leading ESG rating agencies.

Voltalia's management of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) risks has been assessed by the rating agency Sustainalytics. The summary of the assessment report emphasizes that the management of ESG issues is under control and that the risks are considerably reduced. Voltalia's rating confirms that the measures implemented take into account the expectations of stakeholders.

For its third participation, Voltalia ranks among the top 10 companies in the global renewable energy sector, with the company ranking 7th out of 71 companies (and 13th in the utilities sector out of 606 companies). With a score of 14.1, Voltalia is steadily improving after scores of 19.2 in 2019 and 15.2 in 2020.

In 2021, Voltalia is further strengthening its ESG commitments

Gaïa extra financial index

Voltalia has been included in the Gaïa Index since 2018, which brings together the 70 French stocks with the best extra-financial ratings from a panel of 230 listed companies. Developed by EthiFinance, the Gaïa-Index selects mid-cap companies based on their extra-financial performance. Created in 2009, this index outperforms the CAC 40 and the CAC Mid & Small every year.

Mission Driven Company

Approved by 99.98% of its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of May 19, 2021, Voltalia now has the status of a Mission Driven Company as defined by Article L. 210-10 of the French Commercial Code, bringing its activity in line with its articles of incorporation. By becoming the first company in its sector and the third listed company on the Euronext regulated market to become a Mission Driven Company, Voltalia is demonstrating its commitment to continue its actions in favour of the environment and local development.

Green and sustainable financing

Voltalia launched on January 5, 2021 an inaugural issue of green convertible bonds (OCEANEs Vertes) due 2025 for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million. On this occasion, Voltalia published its green and sustainable financing framework document established in accordance with the Green Bond Principles 2018 and the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020 published by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA). Voltalia's renewable energy projects will contribute to ODD 7 (clean and affordable energy), ODD 9 (industry, innovation and clean infrastructure) and ODD 13 (combating climate change), edicted by the UN.

In addition, Voltalia announced on June 30, 2021 the signing of a €170 million syndicated bank loan with a five-year maturity. It brought the total amount of credit facilities available to the Group to 350 million euros, in addition to the dedicated project financing. The new credit line replicates the innovative framework of the one put in place in 2019: its interest rate may be subsidized depending on the achievement of certain ESG criteria.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.5 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

