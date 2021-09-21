COVID-19 Had Positive Impact on U.S. Women’s Beauty Supplements Market

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the U.S. women’s beauty supplements market was valued at over $1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.0 percent during the forecast period. The prominence of holistic health and wellness trend, evolving demography and economy, increasing promotion of multi-functional benefits, availability of diverse convenient delivery formats, digital marketing, creative packaging, and extensive branding are the key factors likely to drive the market. In addition, Beauty-from-within has shifted towards a healthy lifestyle trend. The market has expanded to include not only mature consumers but also younger audiences.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a largely positive impact on the U.S. women’s beauty supplements market. Retail stores and other conventional sales channels were closed due to lockdown regulations in the country, resulting in deeper e- commerce penetration. This trend is likely to continue through the forecast period.

Animal and marine-derived collagen products are the most popular functional ingredients in beauty supplements. However, with a growing demand for plant-based products, companies are increasingly emphasizing the use of vegan, organic, and natural ingredients. The market is likely to see a stronger shift from classical supplements to more food-like formats. The most common format in 2020 was powder making up an estimated 25.5 percent share by revenue, followed by capsules and tablets. There has been an increasing interest in the on-the-go formats.

“Companies often promote products with multiple benefits in tandem with skin health to emphasize the idea of holistic health. In the future, companies are likely to focus on understanding the effects of ‘brain boosting’ and ‘mood lifting’ ingredients on skin health,” notes Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets.

The report aims to provide a detailed analysis of the women’s beauty supplements market in the U.S. along with competitive intelligence for the year 2020. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the sales of beauty supplements. For purposes of this research, beauty supplements are defined as ingestible dietary supplements offering aesthetic beauty benefits through functional foods and beverages. Characterized by oral supplementation of nutrients, these are also known as “beauty pills,” “beauty from within,” and “ingestible beauty.” The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027. This study captures market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2020-2027), growth drivers & restraints, quotes by key industry participants, market share be revenue, market share by form factor, market share by price, distribution trends, and market trends.

The key players in the U.S. women’s beauty supplements market include Nestle S.A. (Vital Proteins and Garden of Life), Nature's Bounty Co., Unilever PLC (Olly PBC and Murad Inc.), Church & Dwight Co., (Viviscal), The Clorox Company (NeoCell), Nutraceutical Wellness Inc. (Nutrafol), Besweet Creations LLC (SugarBear), Bayer AG (Santar Collagen), Hum Nutrition Inc., and others.

Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate information. For more information on this report and other research, including custom reports and consulting, contact info@verifymarkets.com or call +1 210.595.9687.