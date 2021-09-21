AUTOS DRIVE AMERICA LAUNCHES ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN TO OPPOSE DISCRIMINATORY ELECTRIC VEHICLE TAX CREDITS

Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autos Drive America, a trade association representing leading international automakers in the United States, has launched an advertising campaign to push back on discriminatory legislation that Congress is considering that would provide for an extra electric vehicle tax credit that benefits some American auto workers over others.

The House Ways and Means Committee's tax reconciliation legislation includes a proposal that would boost electric vehicle tax credits by an additional $4,500, but only for vehicles made in union-represented plants.

The first video ad from the campaign - "This is An Insult" - is running across various media platforms in Washington, DC, and auto manufacturing states across the country.

"Half of all vehicles manufactured in the U.S. are built by Americans who have chosen not to join a union. Prioritizing among American auto workers creates an unlevel playing field that will limit consumer choice and punish non-unionized American workers, their families, and their communities," said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of Autos Drive America. "Our campaign urges Congress not to endorse electric vehicle incentives that only benefit union workers in certain states. They need to stand up for all American auto workers."

International automakers operate 31 manufacturing facilities in 12 states: Alabama, California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. They directly employ 131,000 Americans that helped build 4 million American-made vehicles in 2020 -- nearly half of all U.S. automotive production. Autos Drive America believes tax incentives should benefit all American workers equally, not just a select few. Learn more at: www.autosdriveamerica.org

###

Autos Drive America represents the U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers integral to America’s workforce, communities, and economy. As the voice of international automakers in the United States, Autos Drive America works closely with policymakers at all levels of government to advance policies that promote jobs, trade, and growth in the U.S. automotive Learn more at www.autosdriveamerica.org.