Stitch Fix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal shopping and styling service, has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 ended July 31, 2021.



Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said, “In Q4 we delivered $571 million in net revenue, reflecting 29% year-over-year growth, helping us cross $2 billion in annual net revenue for the first time. These results reflect strong performance across our business, in Women’s, Kids and the UK. Today, we are proud to serve almost 4.2 million clients, and with the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle in August we are significantly increasing our addressable market and we’re energized by the opportunity ahead. As we look forward, we are focused on continuing to expand and transform our offering, and drive awareness of Stitch Fix as the destination for personalized shopping, styling and inspiration, leveraging our unique combination of data science, and creative human judgement.”

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics and Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $571.2 million, an increase of 29% year over year

Active clients of 4,165,000, an increase of 643,000 or 18% year over year

Net revenue per active client of $505, an increase of 4% year over year

Net income of $21.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.19

Adjusted EBITDA of $55.4 million



Full Year Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 22.8% year over year

Net loss of $8.9 million and diluted loss per share of $0.08

Adjusted EBITDA of $64.9 million



Business Highlights

Delivered strong top line revenue growth, driven by momentum in Women’s Fix, outsized growth in Kids and the UK, and continued acceleration in our Freestyle channel

Drove positive trends in client engagement and retention, with keep rates reaching all-time highs, client churn rates ending the year at all-time lows, and revenue per active client above $500 for the first time

Continued to evolve the client experience across Fix, and direct buy (now Freestyle); released numerous feature enhancements such as expanded branded shops, and rolled out Fix Preview to 100% of our Men’s and Women’s clients. As of August, Freestyle is open to everyone

Delivered strong adjusted EBITDA, driven by outperformance in revenue, as well as all time high gross margins, achieved through gains in product margins and efficiency in transportation costs

Financial Outlook

Our financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ends on October 30, 2021, is as follows:

Q1’22 Net Revenue $560 million - $575 million 14.0% - 17.0% YoY growth Adjusted EBITDA $15 million - $20 million 2.7% - 3.5% margin

Our financial outlook for fiscal year 2022, which ends on July 30, 2022, is as follows:

FY’22 Net Revenue > 15.0% YoY growth Adjusted EBITDA > 2.0% margin

Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,785 $ 143,455 Short-term investments 101,546 143,037 Inventory, net 212,294 124,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,512 32,723 Income tax receivable 27,667 22,279 Total current assets 521,804 466,310 Long-term investments 59,035 95,097 Income tax receivable, net of current portion 27,054 742 Property and equipment, net 86,959 70,369 Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,565 132,615 Other long-term assets 5,732 4,296 Total assets $ 819,149 $ 769,429 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 73,499 $ 85,177 Operating lease liabilities 25,702 24,333 Accrued liabilities 99,028 77,590 Gift card liability 9,903 8,590 Deferred revenue 18,154 13,059 Other current liabilities 2,027 3,406 Total current liabilities 228,313 212,155 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 121,623 140,175 Other long-term liabilities 8,364 16,062 Total liabilities 358,300 368,392 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 416,755 348,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,411 2,728 Retained earnings 40,681 49,557 Total stockholders’ equity 460,849 401,037 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 819,149 $ 769,429





Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 Revenue, net $ 571,159 $ 443,408 $ 2,101,258 $ 1,711,733 Cost of goods sold 305,707 244,298 1,153,622 957,523 Gross profit 265,452 199,110 947,636 754,210 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 244,710 213,377 1,010,997 805,874 Operating income (loss) 20,742 (14,267 ) (63,361 ) (51,664 ) Interest (income) expense (363 ) (1,033 ) (2,610 ) (5,535 ) Other (income) expense, net 449 162 366 1,593 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,656 (13,396 ) (61,117 ) (47,722 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (812 ) 31,071 (52,241 ) 19,395 Net income (loss) $ 21,468 $ (44,467 ) $ (8,876 ) $ (67,117 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax (153 ) (247 ) (1,503 ) 822 Foreign currency translation 288 1,460 2,186 2,093 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 135 1,213 683 2,915 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 21,603 $ (43,254 ) $ (8,193 ) $ (64,202 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 21,468 $ (44,467 ) $ (8,876 ) $ (67,117 ) Diluted $ 28,012 $ (44,467 ) $ (8,876 ) $ (67,117 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.20 $ (0.44 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.66 ) Diluted $ 0.19 $ (0.44 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.66 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 107,526,693 103,278,240 105,975,403 102,383,282 Diluted 115,439,429 103,278,240 105,975,403 102,383,282





Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (8,876 ) $ (67,117 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used in) operating activities: Deferred income taxes and valuation allowance 64 22,880 Inventory reserves 8,875 8,828 Stock-based compensation expense 100,696 67,530 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 29,929 22,617 Other (3,632 ) 882 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (96,056 ) (15,222 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (20,096 ) (140 ) Income tax receivables (31,700 ) (6,543 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (1,818 ) 394 Accounts payable (12,385 ) (5,520 ) Accrued liabilities 22,011 8,297 Deferred revenue 5,082 1,054 Gift card liability 1,313 1,357 Other liabilities (9,082 ) 3,580 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (15,675 ) 42,877 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (35,256 ) (30,207 ) Purchases of securities available-for-sale (173,726 ) (248,318 ) Sales of securities available-for-sale 104,501 36,587 Maturities of securities available-for-sale 143,574 171,477 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 39,093 (70,461 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net 25,932 12,078 Payments for tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock units (64,316 ) (12,819 ) Issuance costs on revolving credit facility (501 ) (694 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (38,885 ) (1,435 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,467 ) (29,019 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,797 1,542 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 143,455 170,932 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 129,785 $ 143,455 Supplemental Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes $ 461 $ 365 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,803 $ 4,088 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 5,693 $ 2,450 Leasehold improvements paid by landlord $ — $ 7,406



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. We believe free cash flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash from operations we have available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are several limitations related to the use of our non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the closest comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations include:

adjusted EBITDA excludes interest (income) expense and other (income) expense, net, as these items are not components of our core business;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax provision (benefit), which may increase or decrease cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business; and

free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes and does not reflect our future contractual commitments.



Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, other (income) expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 21,468 $ (44,467 ) $ (8,876 ) $ (67,117 ) Add (deduct): Interest (income) expense (363 ) (1,033 ) (2,610 ) (5,535 ) Other (income) expense, net 449 162 366 1,593 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (812 ) 31,071 (52,241 ) 19,395 Depreciation and amortization 7,438 6,004 27,610 22,562 Stock-based compensation expense 27,210 20,055 100,696 67,530 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,390 $ 11,792 $ 64,945 $ 38,428

Free Cash Flow



We define free cash flow as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment that are included in cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities. The following table presents a reconciliation of cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow for each of the periods presented:

For the Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 Free cash flow reconciliation: Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ (15,675 ) $ 42,877 Deduct: Purchases of property and equipment (35,256 ) (30,207 ) Free cash flow $ (50,931 ) $ 12,670 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities $ 39,093 $ (70,461 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities $ (38,885 ) $ (1,435 )

Operating Metrics

July 31, 2021 May 1, 2021 January 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 August 1, 2020 Active clients (in thousands) 4,165 4,107 3,873 3,763 3,522 Net revenue per active client(1) $ 505 $ 481 $ 467 $ 467 $ 486

________________

(1) Fiscal year 2019 was a 53-week year, with the extra week occurring in the quarter ended August 3, 2019. Therefore, net revenue per active client for the quarter ended May 2, 2020, includes the impact of the extra week of revenue.

Active Clients

We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item using our direct-buy functionality, “Freestyle,” in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. A client checks out a Fix when she indicates what items she is keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Men’s, Women’s, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.

Net Revenue per Active Client

We calculate net revenue per active client based on net revenue over the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the number of active clients, measured as of the last day of the period.