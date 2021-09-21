Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Acquisitions Corp. (the “Company” or “Mercury”) (TSXV: MERC.P) is pleased to announce shareholders of the Company approved all of the matters brought before them by the requisite majorities at the special meting of shareholders held on September 20, 2021 (the “Meeting”) as set out in the management information circular dated August 16, 2021. At the Meeting, it was resolved that upon the completion of the proposed qualifying transaction with Franchise Cannabis Corp. (the “Effective Time”): (i) the number of directors of the Company shall be fixed to five (5) members; (ii) Clifford Starke, Larry W. Smith, Peter Simeon, Jakub Malczewski, and Farhan Lalani shall be the directors of the Company; (iii) MNP LLP shall be the auditor of the Company; (iv) the Company’s stock option plan shall become effective; (v) the Company’s share unit plan shall become effective; (vi) the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) shall be effected on the basis of a consolidation ratio within a range between five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share and twenty (20) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share; and (vii) the name of the Company shall change to “Franchise Global Health Inc”.



Additional information concerning the Meeting is available in the Company’s management information circular dated August 16, 2021, available to the public under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

The Company is a capital pool company (“CPC”) within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The current directors and officers of the Company are: Clifford Starke (CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director), Peter Simeon (Director) and Hani Zabaneh (Director). Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the Exchange, until the completion of its qualifying transaction (as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

