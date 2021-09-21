GameFi Establishes Mirai Game Studio to Develop the Next Generation of Blockchain Gaming

Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameFi, a recently launched gaming hub from Vietnam, has announced the establishment of a new game studio called Mirai Game Studio to push forward the next generation of blockchain-based gaming, metaverse, and VR.

Mirai studio consists of nearly 40 members, including game designers, developers, testers, and administration staff. The studio is actively working on the MechMaster game, together with a few other minigames to be integrated with the GameFi ecosystem.

GameFi is a game hub which features a game-dedicated launchpad, game item market, game aggregator, and yield guild. It is part of Icetea Labs, a notable blockchain game incubator with many successful titles such as Faraland, StepHero, Kaby Arena, Heroverse, PlanetSandBox, World of Cryptia, etc.

Helping Fuel Vietnam’s Rapidly Growing Blockchain Gaming Sector

Inspired by Axie Infinity, the blockchain game industry is booming in Vietnam. Several game incubators and hubs like Icetea Labs and GameFi are helping dozens of game projects to have a voice in the world. Thankfully, the nature of blockchain-based gaming communities is distributed yet micro-fragmented at the same time. This allows for an interconnected ecosystem while creating greater engagement within certain physical communities like Vietnam.

To put the opportunity into context, in Vietnam nearly 75% of people between 16 and 24 years old reported playing online games and revenue in the video games segment is projected to reach US $257 million in 2021. Combine this with the rapidly growing popularity of play-to-earn gaming in the blockchain world and the total addressable market expands even more.

Thi Truong, Founder of Icetea Labs, explains, “Vietnam has arguably one of the most engaged and passionate gaming communities in the world. Smartphone adoption has been consistently on the rise and is predominant across the country, not to mention most young gamers are also crypto-natives or recent enthusiasts. This creates a perfect storm for blockchain gaming studios, like Mirai, to establish a local presence and foster the local Vietnamese ecosystem.”

Resource and innovation studios and incubators like Mirai and Icetea Labs will be essential elements to help ensure Vietnam’s future in blockchain gaming remains at the highest level.

Press Contact: thi@icetea.io

Website: https://gamefi.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GameFi_Official



