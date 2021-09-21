Global Optical Transceiver Market Is Expected to Reach $27.25 Billion By 2030: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global optical transceiver market was estimated at $7.18 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $27.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in data traffic owing to increased internet usage, surge in number of data centers, and increase in demand for advanced network equipment drive the growth of the global optical transceiver market. On the other hand, high investment associated with optical cable networking impedes the growth to some extent. However, acceleration in deployment of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks and surge in adoption of AI & IoT are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The production facilities of the electronics and semiconductors sectors were disrupted, due to the slowdown and unavailability of workforce across the globe, especially during the initial phase, thereby impacting the global optical transceiver market negatively.

However, the global situation is getting better at a gradual pace, and the market is expected to revive soon.

The global optical transceiver market is analyzed across form factor, data rate, fiber type, distance, wavelength, connector, and region.

Based on form factor, the SFF & SFP segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2030. The CFP segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Based on fiber type, the single mode fiber segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2030. The multimode fiber segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe garnered the major share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global optical transceiver market. However, the market across Asia-pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global optical transceiver market report include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks Inc., NEC Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and Lumentum Operations LLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

