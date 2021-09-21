SprintRay to Attend Upcoming Dental Conferences in September

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SprintRay, a dental 3D printing company focused on developing innovative, efficient and synergistic digital dentistry products, will attend International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany, on September 22-25, and be a platinum sponsor of Dentsply Sirona (DS) World in Las Vegas on September 23-25. SprintRay's attendance at two of the largest trade shows in the dental industry is a testament to the company's growing investment in and dedicated focus on dentistry.

"As a leader in 3D printing for dentistry, we are excited to participate in, and have a presence at, top industry events like IDS and DS World," said President, Erich Kreidler. "We look forward to the opportunity to share more about SprintRay's product offering, plans for continued innovation and collaboration with the dental community to accelerate the adoption of digital dentistry."

Details of the events follow below.

IDS

Date: September 22-25, 2021

Location: Cologne, Germany

IDS is a global trade fair where attendees can experience product demonstrations, new products and innovation and discussions around key industry concepts and technologies.

DS World

Date: Sept. 23-25, 2021

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

DS World is a dental industry conference that will include speakers, continuing education sessions, and technology presentations. SprintRay is proud to be a platinum sponsor of this year's event.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions including dental 3D printers, 3D printing software, curing technology, washing systems, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class care by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com .

Media Contact:

Edelman for SprintRay

Melanie Lilly-Buster: SprintRay@edelman.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment