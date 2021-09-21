First Watch Opens in Richmond, TX

RICHMOND, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch restaurant opened Monday at 10505 West Grand Parkway, Ste. 100, Richmond, TX, brunch fans in Fort Bend County will notice some elevated options on its menu.

First Watch's curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings made-to-order, using farm fresh ingredients. The menu includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant will offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables and cage-free eggs as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. First Watch will also offer options from the restaurant's Juice Bar - including the best-selling Morning Meditation - juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables. The new restaurant will also feature a bar serving fresh brunch cocktails like Mimosas, Bloody Marys and the concept's signature Vodka Kale Tonic. Communal tables as well as patio and bar seating make First Watch a great place for guests to work remotely in an approachable atmosphere.

The new restaurant is owned by Houston-based franchise group, MH(FW) RESTAURANTS LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MAC HAIK ENTERPRISES LTD (MHE). Mac Haik, former wide receiver for the Houston Oilers, is one of First Watch's largest franchise groups. Haik was formerly The Egg & I's largest franchisor when the Houston businessman sold his 30-restaurant entity to First Watch in May 2015. MH(FW) RESTAURANTS LLC presently owns and operates 16 First Watch locations located in the Greater Houston Area.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning Daytime Dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowl®, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. There are more than 420 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

MHE includes commercial real estate development entities that develop, own and manage office buildings, medical buildings, retail centers, outdoor billboards and hotels. The Mac Haik Automotive Group is the largest independent automotive group in the state of Texas and the 15th largest in the United States with 17 new car dealerships plus 7 stand-alone used car dealerships. MHE subsidiaries also are majority owners in three rapidly expanding fast casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop, Bellagreen and Slapfish A Modern Seafood Shack. MH Outdoor Media LLC is an outdoor advertising media company with over 1100 digital and static signs in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama. MHE was one of the founding partners and maintains an equity and chairmanship interest in Acuity Healthcare Inc, the largest ESOP owned LTAC in the country with hospitals in New Jersey, West Virginia, and Ohio. For additional information regarding MHE, visit machaik-enterprises.com.

