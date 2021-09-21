ISC Announces Dividend Increase

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has approved an increase in the expected annual dividend of its Class A Limited Voting Share ("Class A Share") from $0.80 to $0.92.



The new annual dividend of $0.92 per Class A Share (declared and paid quarterly) is expected to commence when the Board next meets to consider its quarterly declaration for the third quarter of 2021 and is anticipated to remain at that amount until otherwise determined by the Board.

The decision to increase the dividend reflects the strength of the Company’s current business and affirms the Company’s commitment to continue to reward shareholders as it grows.

The declaration, amount and payment date of any future dividends by ISC is at the discretion of the Board and will depend on numerous factors, including the financial performance, debt obligations, working capital requirements and future capital requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries. The increased dividend amount will not impact ISC’s previously announced $0.20 per share dividend which was declared on August 4, 2021 and is payable on or before October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2021.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, expectations with respect to payment of dividends. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in the condition of the economy, including those arising from public health concerns, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, securing new business and fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, implementation of our growth strategy, competition and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

