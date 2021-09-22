AB “Novaturas” launches additional travel protection service "Self-isolation pause"

English Lithuanian

Considering the conditions dictated by the market and travelers, the leading tour operator in the Baltic States launches a new service "Self-isolation pause". This service allows the travelers to change the date, direction, or hotel of a purchased trip if, in case of a close contact with coronavirus infected person, the travelers have the obligation to isolate themselves.

"The pandemic has had a significant impact on both traveling itself and travel planning. Alongside the excitement of the future trip, there anxiety caused by changing traveling restrictions as well as possible unpredictable disruptions has emerged. Our team is constantly looking for ways to make it easier for travelers to plan future trips and reduce the stress factor. During the quarantine, we have introduced the "COVID pause" service, and from now on we offer "Self-isolation pause” service for those travelers who want to have additional protection in case they have a close contact with an infected person and have to isolate themselves," says Olga Belova “Novaturas” group marketing director.

Travelers will be able to use the "Self-isolation pause" service at least 48 hours prior to the departure, if necessary. The service allows the travelers to change the date, hotel, room type, destination, and season. “Self-isolation pause” can be purchased while booking the trip or separately, but not later than 14 days before departure.

Depending on the need, travelers can purchase “Covid pause” and “Self-isolation pause” services together or choose one of them. The tour operator notes that these travel protections allow people to feel more confident while planning future holidays and use the benefits of purchasing trips in advance, such as more attractive prices, wider choice of destinations or hotels, without the fear of having to cancel their trips due to infection.

About “Novaturas” group



AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

